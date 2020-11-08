Business digest: Bay of Plenty real estate company celebrates two years in business

Got business news? Email your Money team at businessBOP@nzme.co.nz

Tremains turns 2

Tremains Bay of Plenty has celebrated its second birthday.

The company, on Cameron Rd, has been in its new office on Cameron Rd for two years this month.

General manager of Tremains Bay of Plenty and Waikato, Anton Jones, said the company had gone from strength to strength.

"We're proud to be a locally-owned company with a continued focus on supporting the community."

New 15,000-foot skydive launched

Tourism Bay of Plenty head of destination marketing Kath Low. Photo / Supplied

Skydive Tauranga has reached new heights in tourism by launching a new 15,000-foot skydive.

Thrillseeking customers will be able to jump from the business' new plane for "one of the highest skydives over the South Pacific Ocean," Skydive Tauranga co-owner Tristan Webb says.

The business has invested in the new plane despite the impacts of Covid-19 and is gearing up for a busy summer season ahead.

The purchase of the new plane allows the business to take customers to an altitude of 15,000 feet.

"Covid-19 has brought tough times to so many New Zealand businesses, but with the support of Kiwis getting out and exploring their backyard, we decided to invest anyway," Webb said.

Tourism Bay of Plenty head of destination marketing Kath Low applauded Skydive Tauranga's new venture.

"We're delighted to have this unique and outstanding attraction in the Coastal Bay of Plenty. Skydive Tauranga and so many tourism businesses have shown such grit and innovation in the face of Covid-19."

The first jump at the 15,000ft altitude was made by the company's four owners last month.

The Tauranga Airport Fire crew christened the plane with its water cannons before it took off for its first flight. Skydive Tauranga co-owners Donnie Banez, Gui Calmelet, Jen Culblaith and Tristan Webb jumped in unison and linked up in the air to celebrate.

To offset some of the carbon emissions produced by the business flying customers into the air, Skydive Tauranga donates proceeds from every booking towards native tree plantings in the Bay through conservation programme Trees that Count.

The Trees That Count partnership was formed over a year ago as a step towards Skydive Tauranga's ambitious commitment for the business to become carbon-neutral by 2025.

Skydive Tauranga customers are also given the option to contribute further by donating towards Trees That Count when booking. This donation is then also matched by Skydive Tauranga.

Behind the scenes at the Westpac Tauranga Business Awards

Toi Ohomai has teamed up with the Tauranga Chamber of Commerce to help Bay businesses gain quality insights into their progress and performance.

James Paterson, from the Faculty of Business, Service and Design, earlier this month worked alongside KPMG Private Enterprise director Sven Parnell, of Wellington, to assist with entries for the Westpac Tauranga Business Awards 2020.

Hosted by Tauranga Chamber of Commerce, the annual awards recognise and celebrate leading Bay of Plenty businesses that demonstrate excellence in operations, function creatively and are financially sustainable.

Award categories include Innovation in Business, Digital and Technology Innovation, Emerging Business, Social Enterprise and Sustainable Business Practices.

The judging for the awards was a new process this year. It included enlisting the expertise of a head facilitator, Parnell, who visited each business to gain an understanding of their inner workings.

A pitch weekend was then held where each of the entrants had a chance to put forward their best "elevator pitch", and answer questions regarding their operations and business model from a panel of judges.

Paterson and Parnell spent a week touring a number of local businesses to see how organisations create extra value for customers, staff and other stakeholders.

Finalists and award winners will be announced during a "Love Local" degustation on November 13 at Trinity Wharf Hotel.

The winners will be announced after the event on the businessawards.org.nz website.

Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology is proud to be a category sponsor for the awards.

Te Puke development site for sale

The freehold bare land at Seddon St is now being marketed for sale. Photo / Supplied

A large development site tipped for residential subdivision on the edge of New Zealand's fast-growing "horticulture capital" has been placed on the market for sale.

The parcel of more than 7ha of bare rural land directly borders the residential boundary at Seddon St, Te Puke.

Just a three-minute drive from the centre of the Bay of Plenty town, it is being promoted for a potential subdivision, subject to resource consents.

With the potential to create a high-quality urban designer precinct, the subdivision would represent an exciting opportunity for Te Puke.

The freehold bare land at Seddon St is now being marketed for sale by way of deadline private treaty closing on December 3 (if not sold prior), through Bayleys Tauranga.

Salespeople James Ross and Simon Maxwell said the Seddon St site consisted of about 7.4ha of mainly elevated, gently-sloping land.

The Seddon St property is zoned Rural in the Western Bay of Plenty District Plan, meaning any residential development is subject to the granting of council consents.

However, the land for sale shares a boundary with the northern Te Puke residential zone.

Its location in Te Puke would be a key attraction for future owners, Maxwell said.

"The fast-growing township of Te Puke is recognised as the country's "kiwifruit capital". The area is also home to more than 1000 avocado orchards, along with extensive farms and lifestyle blocks. These primary industries are a mainstay of the New Zealand economy."

Retail sales catching up

The latest Retail NZ Sales Index reports strong spending through October, and that total spending since March is now running slightly ahead of last year.

Retail NZ chief executive Greg Harford said retail sector performance was significantly impacted by the national lockdown from March to May, and the second Auckland level 3 lockdown in August.

However, overall spending since March is running 0.3 per cent ahead of total spending for the same March to October period last year. Overall retail sales in October were 20.7 per cent higher than last year.

"This reflects the fact that consumers have money in their pockets, supported by low-interest rates and an increase in house prices, and that New Zealanders are still unable to travel overseas because of Covid-19."

The results are not shared equally across the retail sector, however.

Previous Retail NZ research suggests that, while some retailers are performing extremely well, a minority is selling substantially less than last year.

These are likely to be businesses particularly exposed to the inbound tourist market, or those which do not have a strong online presence.

"Notwithstanding the good October results, there are real challenges in the run-up to Christmas.

"Many retailers are reporting stock shortages stemming from supply chain delays. The big issues are reduced freight capacity down to New Zealand, as well as congestion at the Ports of Auckland and Tauranga.

"Stock is taking substantially longer to arrive from suppliers overseas, and retailers are needing to order much earlier.

"There is also concern in the retail community that a re-emergence of Covid-19 might lead to further lockdowns. These have the potential to be catastrophic in the short-term, particularly in the absence of strong Government support.

"Retail NZ recommends that customers shop early for Christmas, and to shop local from businesses and eCommerce sites that are helping keep Kiwis employed and local communities vibrant.

Audiologist celebrates grand opening of new business

Specsavers Audiology Tauranga - Sam Sharples, Max Drennan, Allan Franklin, Nicola Travinor and Andrew Brown. Photo / Supplied

Local audiologist Allan Franklin is celebrating the opening of his new business, which is the most recent Specsavers Audiology service in New Zealand.

Franklin will provide locals at the Tauranga CBD store with the latest hearing services in a mission to fight a serious health concern across the country.

After 21 years of experience in the field, Franklin says he is looking forward to joining the team of professionals at Specsavers to help support the Tauranga community.



Specsavers' executive director of audiology, Darrel Magna, says the new offering is giving New Zealanders a more accessible solution to hearing loss by providing clear, low prices and the expert service that the team at Tauranga CBD have already become well-known for.

Specsavers Tauranga CBD is taking bookings for free 15-minute hearing checks.