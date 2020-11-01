Business digest: Zespri chief joins produce marketing board

Got business news? Email businessBOP@nzme.co.nz

Zespri chief joins PMA Board

Zespri chief executive Dan Mathieson has been appointed to the Produce Marketing Association (PMA) Board.

The PMA represents the global fresh produce and floral supply chain. Based in North America, it seeks to bring together the global produce community to help grow a healthier world and attract, develop and retain talent.

Zespri chairman Bruce Cameron says the appointment reflects Mathieson's ability to develop outstanding people and teams committed to delivering sustainable value and the growing global awareness of Zespri's success.

Dan Mathieson, chief executive of kiwifruit marketing company Zespri. Photo / NZ HERALD

Mathieson, who joined the board this month, says he is excited to share his insights from the world of kiwifruit with his new colleagues.

PMA chief Cathy Burns says she was looking forward to Mathieson joining the board.

His three-year term began October 9.

Helen Clark and Theresa Gattung in Tauranga

Former prime minister Helen Clark is in Tauranga in November. Photo / Supplied

Helen Clark and Theresa Gattung will headline a Cambodia Charitable Trust's (CCT) fundraiser in Tauranga on November 5.

At New Zealand and the World After the Pandemic, the duo will discuss where they see New Zealand positioned compared to the rest of the world after Covid-19.

They will cover business, social and governance issues and draw on their experience and current roles.

Former prime minister Clark will talk about her recent World Health

Organisation (WHO) appointment as co-chair of a panel reviewing the WHO's handling of the pandemic and the response of governments to the outbreak.

She will provide perspective on the impact Covid-19 has had in developing countries and the likely consequences in the next decade.

Successful businesswoman and former chief executive of Telecom (now Spark) Gattung was the co-founder of My Food Bag with New Zealand MasterChef winner Nadia Lim and entrepreneur Cecilia Robinson.

She is also involved in a start-up called Tend Health, a primary health service that will offer the option of doctors' consultations via video conference, a method widely used by the primary healthcare sector during the pandemic.

Gattung also leads SheEO in New Zealand, an international initiative that helps women-led business ventures get a head start.

The event will also feature a question and answer session.

Funds from the evening will go to CCT, which seeks to put an end to poverty, child trafficking and slavery in Cambodia.

Tickets are available from: www.eventspronto.co.nz/afterthepandemic

Top researchers awarded $800,000

Two top researchers at the University of Waikato have received $800,000 each as part of a 2020 Rutherford Fellowship from Royal Society Te Apārangi.

Rutherford Discovery Fellowships are one of New Zealand's most prestigious science awards designed to attract and foster the career development of New Zealand's early to mid-year researchers.

Dr Adele Williamson is a structural and molecular biologist with an interest in identifying DNA repair systems in bacteria, and Dr Jaimie Veale is a leading researcher in the mental health and social determinants of health for transgender people.

Deputy vice-chancellor of research professor Bryony James said the success of Williamson and Veale reflects the high calibre of research at Waikato and the funding will support these two early career researchers to progress to even greater impact.

Planting one million trees

Four current students and one former student on a Te Wānanga o Aotearoa forestry course were part of a crew that made the rare achievement of planting one million trees this season near Rotorua.

Pacey-Jack Apo, Tirakia-Kalani Edmonds, Ray-Borneo Howden and Caleb Werahiko from the Semester B 2020 intake, as well as 2019 student Russell Whata, helped hit that mark during planting, which began after the Covid-19 rāhui.

They were doing the work as employees of contractors Mahi Rakau (the former CNI) while the Semester B students completed a 22-week Certificate in Forestry Industry Foundation Skills course at Te Wānanga o Aotearoa.

Two courses are run every year and cater for a minimum of 15 tauira each.

Anyone interested in the forestry course in Rotorua can contact Te Wānanga o Aotearoa on 0800 355 553 or visit www.twoa.ac.nz for more information.

BayTrust applications open

Pāpāmoa's Casey Waterhouse is one of 25 local BayTrust recipients this year. Photo / Supplied

Applications for BayTrust's $100,000 Dillon Scholarship fund will open this weekend.

The applications could potentially help dozens of Western Bay students with significant physical or intellectual disabilities who are undertaking tertiary study next year.

Pāpāmoa's Casey Waterhouse is one of 25 local recipients this year and is using her scholarship to completely change her career after a devastating motocross accident three years ago paralysed her.

The unique annual scholarship fund has awarded a total of $1.93m among 530 Bay of Plenty students since it first began in 1990 and is the only one of its kind in New Zealand.

It's designed to level the playing field as students with disabilities often face additional study costs compared to their able-bodied peers.

It also allows recipients to concentrate on studying rather than having to work part-time or worrying about how to make ends meet, and helps pay for things like medical bills, learning aides, special equipment and transport.

There is no age restriction and those eligible may receive up to $5000 a year for up to five years to help them obtain tertiary qualifications.

Dillon Scholarship funds can help pay for any costs reasonably associated with tertiary study and can include course fees, books, computers and living costs.

BayTrust will consider applications from students whose home base is within the Bay of Plenty, and who are applying to study at university, polytechnic or other New Zealand-based institutions in a course recognised by NZQA or equivalent.

Applications for the Dillon Scholarship open on November 1 and will close on January 15 for the 2021 academic year.

Bay of Plenty students who have a medically recognised significant disability can apply at http://www.baytrust.org.nz/dillon-scholarship or phoning BayTrust on 0800 654 546.

New Citizens Club president

Alan Macfarlane has been appointed as the new president of the Rotorua Citizens Club.

Tanya Anderson has also been appointed the position of club manager.

Retail centre up for sale

The newly refurbished property at 168 Omokoroa Rd is up for sale. Photo / Supplied

A high-profile retail centre in one of the Bay of Plenty's fastest-growing coastal communities is for sale with split risk income from a diverse mix of tenants.

Only 20 minutes from Tauranga's CBD, the newly refurbished property at 168 Omokoroa Rd occupies a strategic position at the centre of the Ōmōkoroa Peninsula, within the North Island's growing "Golden Triangle" region.

It is tenanted by the neighbourhood's only gym, a bottle store and three hospitality venues that are well situated to capitalise on demand from an expanding residential catchment.

The property is surrounded by a range of complementary businesses, including a FreshChoice supermarket, medical centre, pharmacy, dentist and vet.

It is a 626sq m single-level retail complex on a 2757sq m freehold site with plenty of shared car parking.

Colliers International has been exclusively appointed to market 168 Omokoroa Rd, Omokoroa, for sale by deadline private treaty closing at 4pm on November 5, unless sold earlier.

The property returns about $300,000 in net annual rent plus GST and outgoings.

New owner of Aramex

Pieter Baars. Photo / Supplied

Pivot has become a buzz word for businesses in 2020 and Aramex Tauranga's new regional business owner Pieter Baars saw it first-hand with many local businesses moving to selling online during Covid-19 lockdown levels.

Baars has a background in the waste and recycling industry and for the past three years has been the general manager of Goodwood, a Tauranga-based wood recycling business.

Fastway Aramex chief executive, Scott Jenyns, said it was great to have another local couple in Pieter and wife Toni taking on the Tauranga business, which services Te Puke through all of Tauranga, to Katikati, Waihi and Whangamata.

People & Culture Award votes closing

Voting closes this weekend for the People & Culture Award, the only award in the Westpac Tauranga Business Awards 2020 up for public voting.

This award recognises businesses that have gone above and beyond for their people, have created a positive place to work and supported their team every step of the way through this challenging year.

The winning business will celebrate at a stunning "Love Local" cocktail evening, showcasing some of the best local food and drinks.

Cast your vote before 5pm on Sunday, November 1 at: businessawards.org.nz/people-and-culture-award/

NZKGI recognised in Agricultural journalist awards

Mike Murphy and his team from New Zealand Kiwifruit Growers Inc have been recognised at the Guild of Agricultural journalist awards.

They won the inaugural Primary Sector Communications Campaign Award, sponsored this year by the Guild. It was for a campaign aimed at attracting seasonal labour to the kiwifruit industry.

The award acknowledges excellence in delivering a communications campaign or project in the primary sector to address an industry issue or campaign.