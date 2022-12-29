Bowel cancer survivor Rachael Ferguson was 32 when she was diagnosed. Photo / Andrew Warner

Bowel cancer survivor Rachael Ferguson was 32 when she was diagnosed. Photo / Andrew Warner

Bay of Plenty Times is looking back at the stories of 2022. Here’s what made headlines in May:

May 3:

A schoolgirl, a father on a benefit and tourists were among the drivers fuming after being stung with a $150 fine for using the Links Ave bus lane.

A petition calling for all fines to be refunded had attracted more than 2000 signatures as of May 2. It came after the Tauranga City Council said 16,000 people had illegally used the bus lane in the four weeks since a cul-de-sac trial began, and 8000 fines and 8500 warning letters had been issued.

The trial turned the former commuter rat-run into a cul-de-sac between Concord Rd and Solway Place. Only buses, bikes, emergency and some services vehicles are allowed through. It was a follow-up to a previous trial.

May 10:

Rachael Ferguson had the next stage of her life planned out. The 33-year-old got married in November 2020 and planned to start trying for a baby with her husband.

But that December, Ferguson received news that made her wonder if she should start planning her funeral.

She had been diagnosed with Stage 4 bowel cancer - she was left “shocked” and “numb” after discovering she had what she thought was “an old person’s disease” at 32.

Nearly 18 months later, after undergoing surgery and chemotherapy, Ferguson was pregnant and said life was “pretty much” back to normal.

In light of her experience, Ferguson believes the age for the National Bowel Screening Programme in New Zealand needs to be lowered to 35. It is currently for those aged between 60 and 74.

May 11:

A former Warriors league player passionate about “building a culture of togetherness” in schools was named the new principal of Pāpāmoa College.

The school’s board of trustees told the community Iva Ropati would step into the leadership role, describing him as an “experienced and successful” principal.

Ropati told the Bay of Plenty Times the new role would be a “big change” and his first time working as a principal outside of Auckland.

May 18:

A rugby player suffered a broken jaw amid a spate of alleged foul-play incidents, and physical and verbal abuse at Bay of Plenty games.

One referee “sick of copping abuse” even refused to officiate a senior game following the alleged incidents.

Seventeen complaints of misconduct or foul play at games held at various age-group levels across the region over two weekends were reported to the union.

Bay of Plenty Rugby Union community rugby manager Pat Rae said it was disappointing.

May 21:

Staff at one of the Bay of Plenty’s largest malls said they were working in fear of young, “brazen”, “out-of-control” offenders — with one business owner saying the violence was “getting out of hand”.

The comments came after a kiosk, Kings & Queens jewellery shop, at the Bayfair Shopping Centre was burglarised in the early hours of Wednesday morning for the second time in six weeks.

A mall worker out for a walk during a break was allegedly assaulted by a group of youths near the Farm St bus interchange and suffered a significant injury to his eye, police said.

The city’s police boss said police were aware of the “serious criminal offending” at the mall and view congregating youths at Bayfair as part of a larger issue in Tauranga.

Police would have an increased presence at the mall where possible.

May 29:

A solo mother who changed careers to fit around childcare. Another who says taking a day off work weekly to spend time at home with her toddler is “unrealistic”.

A new father who created a cost-of-living guide so that his wife can work less and stay home with their baby.

These were the stories of single-income families in the Bay of Plenty who are cutting costs, working longer or changing jobs in order to pay the bills as the cost of living soars.

May 31:

Candy Blackwell had her first “puff” of a cigarette when she was 7 years old.

By 11, she was a “regular smoker”, smoking at least one cigarette a day.

“By the time I was 14, I was buying my own smokes with my pocket money.”

The Bay of Plenty woman is sharing her story today for World Smokefree Day - a day to raise awareness and contribute to the achievement of Smokefree Aotearoa 2025, according to Smokefree New Zealand.

