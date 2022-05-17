Voyager 2021 media awards
Bay of Plenty Times

Bay of Plenty Rugby Union calls for calm after spate of alleged foul play and misconduct incidents

6 minutes to read
There were 17 incidents in two weekends. Photo / Getty Images

Sandra Conchie
Sandra Conchie

A rugby player has suffered a broken jaw amid a spate of alleged foul-play incidents, and physical and verbal abuse at Bay of Plenty games.

One referee "sick of copping abuse" has even refused to

