James Denyer will join the race for the Western Bay mayoralty. Photo / Supplied

A familiar face is throwing in his hat for the Western Bay mayoralty.

Katikati-Waihi Beach ward councillor James Denyer has put his name forward for the top job to replace outgoing Bay of Plenty District Mayor Garry Webber at October's local body elections.

He joins Deputy Mayor John Scrimgeour, Te Puke identity Mark Boyle and Western Bay councillor Don Thwaites in the running for the council seat.

The elections are coming at a crucial time for the Western Bay, James says.

"There is a lot of change happening both for our district and in local government generally."

There are four main issues James would like to tackle should the job go to him.

One is future planning locally and getting the review of the district plan right in a ''rapidly changing'' resource management framework.

He wants to improve infrastructure and community facilities.

'"In Katikati, we need an upgraded town centre with roundabouts to bookend the town and improve access, footpath improvements and construction of a market square."

James has long advocated for the Katikati bypass and was on the stakeholder reference group working with NZTA.

"I will continue to advocate for the bypass, but recognise that it will likely be a political decision.

'"In Omokoroa, I want to get the SH2 intersection over the line and built, and advocate for stage two of the Takitimu North Link to be built as soon as possible. I also feel it is important to retain green spaces on the peninsula as the housing is intensified.

"At Waihi Beach, I want to see some long-standing projects like the Athenree crossing and an upgraded library get under way.

"In Te Puke, infrastructure needs to be upgraded to cope with anticipated growth, such as in roading, constructing Rangiuru Business Park and progressing plans for a new swimming pool."

As far as the issue of any Tauranga City Council/Western Bay of Plenty District Council amalgamation — James says it's probably worth investigating the potential for greater co-operation, but has serious concerns about how local decision-making would be managed.

Amalgamation could be problematic with Tauranga City Council's debt and governance issues, he says.

James is chairman of the audit and risk committee, chairman of the Katikati-Waihi Beach Ward Forum, and deputy chairman of the annual plan/long-term plan committee.

He has a background in corporate finance in London.

The councillor has just turned 46.

"It's good to have someone who is a little younger, but who still has that experience."