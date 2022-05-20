Voyager 2021 media awards
Bay of Plenty Times

Bayfair Shopping Centre staff reel from spike in violence and aggression

6 minutes to read
Staff at a large Bay of Plenty mall say they are working in fear of young "brazen" and "out of control" offenders. Photo/Andrew Warner.

Cira Olivier
Cira Olivier

Staff at one of the Bay of Plenty's largest malls say they are working in fear of young, "brazen", "out-of-control" offenders — with one business owner saying the violence is "getting out of hand".

The

