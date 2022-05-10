Voyager 2021 media awards
Bay of Plenty Times

Former Warrior named as new principal of Pāpāmoa College

5 minutes to read
Iva Ropati will move to Pāpāmoa College after a 12-year stint leading Howick College in Auckland. Photo / Supplied

Emma Houpt
By
Emma Houpt

Multimedia journalist

A former Warriors league player passionate about "building a culture of togetherness" in schools has been named the new principal of Pāpāmoa College.

The school's board of trustees told the community on Monday that Iva

