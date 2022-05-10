Iva Ropati will move to Pāpāmoa College after a 12-year stint leading Howick College in Auckland. Photo / Supplied

A former Warriors league player passionate about "building a culture of togetherness" in schools has been named the new principal of Pāpāmoa College.

The school's board of trustees told the community on Monday that Iva Ropati will step into the leadership role, describing him as an "experienced and successful" principal.

His first day will be on October 17 in line with the start of Term 4.

Ropati told the Bay of Plenty Times the new role would be a "big change" and his first time working as a principal outside of Auckland.

He has led Howick College since 2010 and before that was principal of One Tree Hill College for seven years. He was deputy principal at Onehunga High School from 2000 until 2002.

He moved to the United Kingdom in the early 1990s to play rugby league professionally. It was there he picked up his first-ever teaching job.

Touring with the New Zealand rugby league team in 1993, he returned to New Zealand a couple of years later and went on to represent the Warriors in 1996 and 1997.

Ropati said playing rugby league professionally had "significantly influenced" his career in education, with former coaches and managers being his biggest inspirations.

"It all revolves around the single team philosophy of everyone shoulder to shoulder with the common goal of doing their best to make the community proud."

And his passion for "building a culture of togetherness" stemmed from his sporting career. It also helped him understand the importance of persevering when the job got tough.

"This is why I understand the value of teams, because of being mentored and nurtured by coaches and managers. All the other things can flow once you get a significant person who can take you under their wing and nurture you," he said.

"Sometimes you get knocked down, but you have to get up and finish the game. It's the same thing leading schools - it's continuing to believe in why you are there and getting young people through education."

He is moving to the Bay with his wife Kerrie Ropati and two adult daughters Georgia and Olivia.

Asked why he wanted to lead Pāpāmoa College, Ropati said it was a "pretty progressive school" and he loved its curriculum design.

He was eager to work at a relatively new school, with the college only opening in 2011. It would also be his first time working at a secondary school that had Year 7 and 8 cohorts.

"I am attracted to a school that is relatively new and progressive in their curriculum.

"To have four years working with Years 7,8,9,10 before they hit the high stakes of NCEA is something I am really looking forward to."

The region seemed a "pretty glorious part of the world to work in" and he was excited to take a break from life in the city.

Ropati was most passionate about strengthening organisational culture and instilling a sense of purpose and belonging in students.

"A big part of my leadership is building a culture of unity and bringing people together to create ways in which we can provide success for young people."

He described his journey at Howick College as "incredible", saying his resignation "became very real" on Monday when he told staff and students.

A highlight of his nearly 12-year journey at Howick College was the huge improvements in students' academic results.

"When I started we had a level one achievement of 65 per cent. As of the end of last year, our level one achievement was 93 per cent."

The level two pass rate had risen from 70 to 90 per cent, and level three from 75 to 90 per cent.

But most of all he was proud of the work done to help develop values and a sense of belonging in students.

"It's the most heartwarming part of the job knowing that young people are going to enter their own communities and be good people."

His last day at Howick College will be September 20.

On behalf of the Pāpāmoa College schools board, presiding member Jethro Le Roy said the community was excited for the "experienced and successful" principal to join the team.

Le Roy praised the work of acting principal Pere Durie who had "handled the job admirably" and would stay in the role until Ropati arrived.

Durie stepped in at the start of this year replacing foundation principal Steve Lindsey, who resigned at the end of 2021. Lindsey had worked at Pāpāmoa College since it opened 11 years ago.

"We are looking forward to working beside them both to create successful achievements for all our students."