Andrew Turner will start at Tauranga Boys' College on July 25. Photo / Supplied

A former student and teacher of Tauranga Boys' College has been named the school's new leader.

Tauranga Boys' College board chairwoman Nikki Iuli said Andrew Turner was "destined" for the role, describing him as a candidate the board could not look past.

The decision comes after principal Robert Mangan announced in February he would be stepping down after 14 years in the role.

Turner was a student at the college as a teenager and later taught English there from 2004 to 2015.

He then moved to Dunedin and took up a role at Otago Boys' High School as deputy rector.

In 2018 he was appointed principal of Gisborne Boys' High School, where he still works.

Turner told the Bay of Plenty Times it was an "honour and a privilege" to be coming home.

His family had a "deep connection" to the school with his father, brothers, and sons all attending.

"It's our old stomping ground," he said.

The appointment still felt "a bit surreal" after he only found out on Tuesday.

"I'm looking forward to working with the dedicated team that's about providing an education best for boys."

Iuli announced the decision to the staff and school community on Wednesday morning.

"We had some pretty quality candidates that came through. But he just had us all enthralled right from the word go," she said reflecting on the interview process.

"He was wasn't the only one who stood out, but he was definitely not someone we could've gone past."

School staff were "excited and relieved" following the news, with some knowing Turner from when he previously worked at the college, she said.

Iuli said his name had come up over the years as someone who may be the school's next leader.

"I don't think it is a huge surprise to anybody. It's almost like he is destined for it," she said.

"He does have an intimate knowledge of the college, so he has got strong roots in the place.

"However, putting that aside, his presence and the way he conducted himself in the interview - it just felt like he was coming home."

She was hopeful Turner would uphold the school's longstanding traditions while also adding to the culture with his "high energy" and experience working in Dunedin and Gisborne.

"The traditions are well respected and will continue to be respected with Andrew."

Robert Mangan. Photo / Andrew Warner

Tauranga Boys' College principal Robert Mangan said Turner would be the school's seventh principal, describing him as a "really strong" candidate for the role.

Mangan coached Turner as a "speedy winger" on the 1st XV rugby team in 1982.

Mangan later went on to work with him after he took up the principal position in 2008.

"We go back a long way."

He felt Turner had a "significant advantage" knowing the school's longstanding traditions as a student and a teacher, combined with his experience in other roles.

The new principal would bring "fresh eyes, fresh vision and fresh energy" that would be "significantly beneficial" to the school, he said.

"Having been here as a student and staff member then being away - it gives you time to appreciate what we are doing here but also continue to grow to meet the needs of our boys for the future."

Turner's first day will be on July 25 in line with the start of Term 3.