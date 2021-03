There is a warrant to arrest Wayne Fitzgerald, 60, who is known to both the Bay of Plenty and Waikato areas. Photo / Bay of Plenty and Taupō Police

Police are urgently trying to track down a man with known links to the Bay of Plenty.

There is a warrant to arrest Wayne Fitzgerald, 60, who is known to both the Bay of Plenty and Waikato areas, according to a post on the Bay of Plenty and Taupō Police Facebook page.

He also has associates across the country.

Anyone with information around Fitzgerald's whereabouts was asked to contact the police on 105 quoting file number 871025/9301.