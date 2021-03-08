Waihi Coromandel Police Report 9 March

Three firearms were seized following search warrants in Counties Manukau on February 25.

Operation Tauwhiro is an operation to disrupt and prevent firearms-related violence by criminal gangs and organised crime groups.

The operation is a long-term, nationally co-ordinated operation focused on harm prevention and enforcement. The operation will see groups that commit violence involving firearms becoming the focus of significant police attention.

A key focus of the operation will be investigating and disrupting the illegal supply of firearms to gangs and organised crime groups.

Police will also be working closely with iwi, our partner agencies and community groups to identify where services and support can be offered to help address the underlying causes of violence and build greater community resilience.

Monday 1 March

A Coromandel woman was arrested over an alleged assault on two people at a Colville Rd address. A chair was allegedly thrown at one victim and the finger of a second victim was broken during a fight, then a window was smashed after a jandal was thrown. The woman will be appearing in Thames Court soon.

Wednesday 3 March

A Whangamata man was arrested for theft at New World Whangamata. He allegedly stole various items and was caught by a staff member. Police attended the scene and discovered he also had a warrant to arrest for failing to appear in court on multiple fraud charges. He was held in custody overnight for court in Hamilton.

A Coromandel man was arrested at Opitonui Rd in relation to a police search warrant. Four firearms, a pistol and about 30 cannabis plants were seized. This was the first search warrant in Waikato District under Operation Tauwhiro.

Friday 5 March

Two Waihi men received formal warnings for disorderly behaviour after they crashed a party at Kenny St then tried to pick a fight with others when told to leave.

Saturday 6 March

A Paeroa man received a formal warning after a heated incident at Cullen St. He jumped a fence and threatened violence to a group of teenagers at a neighbouring property. Both parties were intoxicated. He was arrested for breach of bail in relation to other charges he is facing and held in custody overnight for court in Hamilton.



Sunday 7 March

A Paeroa man was arrested for theft at Washington Square after he allegedly stole $99 worth of petrol from a Karaka service station earlier in the day. He thought the coast was clear having left Auckland, but Paeroa Police were ready and waiting. He has been charged and will be appearing in court soon.

Two Kennedy Bay men were arrested for multiple offences at the corner of Rolleston and Mackay St, Thames in relation to a violent incident. They are charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, escaping custody, assaulting police and possession of cannabis. They will be appearing in Thames Court soon.

