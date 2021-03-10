Car crashes through fence in Ōtūmoetai, down a bank and into a garden in Ōtūmoetai

Scene of the crash on Ngatai Rd on Wednesday. Photo / Supplied

A car has sideswiped an oncoming vehicle, left the road, crashed through a fence, down a bank and into a garden in Ōtūmoetai.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to the crash on Ngatai Rd, between Bureta and Crescent Rds, about 6pm Wednesday.

Ngatai Rd resident John Anderson was doing dishes and watched the whole thing happen from his kitchen window.

"Our window faces that hill and I looked up to see a car wobbling from side to side, like speed wobbles.

"I thought it was going to spin out there and then but instead it swerved and hit a car, bounced off that car, came through a fence barrier on the bank, went down the bank and landed in our neighbours' garden area.

"It was really loud, lots of people came to see what happened.

"We've always wondered if it would happen at our house because that's about the third incident that's happened over that bank in the last couple of years," Anderson said.

One person received minor injuries in the incident, the police spokeswoman said.