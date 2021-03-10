Police investigating Paengaroa Country Store burglary

FILE

Police are investigating a burglary at a Paengaroa store in the early hours of this morning.

Four people were allegedly involved in the burglary at the Paengaroa Country Store on Old Coach Rd about 1.40am, a police spokeswoman said.

During a burglary a quantity of cash was taken and there was damage to the front of the store caused by a vehicle, she said.

The offenders fled the scene and although officers conducted immediate area searches no one of interest was found.

The store is currently closed and staff declined to comment when approached by the Bay of Plenty Times.

An investigation is under way and anyone with information is asked to call police on 105 quoting file number 210310/4817, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Police said they would particularly like to hear from anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the area at the time of the burglary.