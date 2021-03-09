Injured person spends night in crashed car down bank in Pāpāmoa

Scene of the crash near Bell Rd. Photo / George Novak

An injured person has this morning been found inside a car that crashed down a bank in Pāpāmoa last night.

A police media spokeswoman said they were notified of the incident about 8.30am today, however the crash happened last night.

Scene of the crash near Bell Rd. Photo / George Novak

The car had gone down a bank off Bell Rd, near the boat ramp on the Kaituna River, on the west side of State Highway 2, she said.

A St John spokeswoman said two ambulances were sent to the scene and one person was taken to Tauranga Hospital in a moderate condition.

Emergency services at the scene on Bell Rd this morning. Photo / George Novak

Fire and Emergency NZ were called to the scene but not required.