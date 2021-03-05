Two-car crash in Pyes Pā

Emergency services are at the scene of what appears to be a nose-to-tail crash involving two cars in Pyes Pā this afternoon. Photo / File

Emergency services are at the scene of what appears to be a nose-to-tail crash involving two cars in Pyes Pā this afternoon.

A police media spokeswoman said the crash happened at Takitimu Dr between Kennedy Rd and Tamihana Ave about 3.15pm.

One lane is blocked following the crash, she said.

"One person is receiving first aid from a member of the public."

Police and emergency services are still at the scene and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Earlier, police found a vehicle in the ditch at Te Matai Rd and Pyes Pa Rd in Ngawaro.

The police media spokeswoman said police were advised of the abandoned vehicle at 8.30am. No driver was located at the scene.