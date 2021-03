The Serious Crash Unit was notified. Photo / File

Two people have been seriously injured in a crash in Mount Maunganui overnight.

The crash happened on Maunganui Rd on the flyover heading towards Bayfair about 12.45am, a police spokeswoman said.

She said a ute carrying two occupants crashed into a powerpole.

Both occupants escaped the car but appeared to be seriously injured, she said.

Debris was strewn across the road and diversions were in place for a time, she said.

The Serious Crash Unit was notified.