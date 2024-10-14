Enda Kenny: Live music presented by Katikati Folk Club, October 18 at 7.30pm, The Arts Junction, Katikati.

Scam Workshop: Tips and tricks from the experts addressing the latest scams. Various speakers at Ōmokoroa Pavilion on October 24 from 10am-noon.

The Great Art Exhibition: On at Waihī Beach Community Centre over Labour weekend. Entry is free to see quality, affordable work, original art on display from 20 artists. 9am-4pm.

Tauranga Kennel Association – Terrier Club Championship Show: All breeds on show at Uretara Domain on October 26.

Ōmokoroa Artists Expo: Members will exhibit and have works on sale, art activities for children, artists working and raffles to win. Settlers Hall at Ōmokoroa on Labour weekend. October 26-28 from 10am-4pm each day.

The Art of Stitch: An exhibition showing all techniques of embroidery at The Centre’s Boyd Room, October 31 to November 3. Thursday to Saturday from 10am-3pm, Sunday 10am-2pm. Gold coin. Raffles and sales table.

NOVEMBER

Twelve Angry Women: Katikati Theatre production of the drama that decides a man’s fate. Did he do it? The Arts Junction, Katikati from November 1-9.

Ceilioh: Featuring the music of Marian Anderson and Max Ketchin touring from Scotland. Katikati Memorial Hall on November 3 from 2pm-4pm.

Pasifika Festival: Nearly 40 groups on the outdoor stage representing nations from all over the Pacific; including Tokelau, Niue, Cook Islands, Tonga, Samoa, Kiribati, Fiji and more. Performances, live music and food at Katikati College on November 2 from 10am. Gold coin.

Comedy Hypnosis Show: An R18 comedy show with Chinese hypnotherapist Haiming Jiang. Katikati Memorial Hall on November 9 at 7.30pm. Tickets from The Arts Junction, Katikati.

Dave Alley: Roots, blues, rock, reggae artist at Katikati Folk Club on November 15 at 7.30pm.

DECEMBER

Hello Sailor: Waihī Beach Hotel on December 7 from 8.30pm. Tickets Eventfinda.

The Gypsy Fair: Nationwide travelling event, bringing fun, live music, stalls, music and more. Bowentown Domain on December 27-29 from 9am-5pm.

The Extravaganza Fair: Food, stalls, music and more at Waihī Beach Community Centre December 30-January 1 from 9am-5pm.

JANUARY

Katikati Twilight Concerts: The first in the series is Auckland covers band Halo. January 4 at Uretara Domain. Tickets theartsjunction.org.nz or at The Arts Junction. Shania Twain tribute show is on January 25, Albi and the Wolves and Sarah Spicer on February 8.

Katikati Avocado Food and Wine Festival: Featuring White Chapel Jak, Kokomo and Tiki Taane. Lead to be announced. January 11 from noon-6pm at Uretara Domain. Tickets from www.katikatiavofest.co.nz or The Arts Junction.

MARKETS

Waihī Beach

Fourth Fridays: Waihī Beach village has late-night shopping, a kids market, music, food and art run every fourth Friday of the month at Wilson Rd village from 3pm-7pm.

Waihī Beach Saturday Market: Locally sourced primary produce, vegetables, plants, meat, dairy, bread, baked goods, seasonal goods, crafts and entertainment. Waihī Beach School every Saturday from 8am-noon.

Ōmokoroa

Omokoroa Market: At Settlers Hall, a local monthly market. Last Saturday of each month from 9am-1pm.

Katikati

Katikati Town and Country Market: Operates on second Saturday of the month at Katikati War Memorial Hall from 9am-1pm. Local growers, producers of food and artisan crafts.

Abbeyfield Carboot Sales: Every first Saturday of the month until April, 8am-11am at Katikati A&P Showgrounds. $10 for a car and $15 for a trailer. Carole 027 457 9686.

Eileen’s Market: Jewellery, metal art, baking, toys, books, crafts, soaps, plants, food and more. Katikati War Memorial Hall fourth Saturday of the month. 8am-noon.

Friday Farmer’s Market: Every Friday evening from 4pm-6.30pm at Katikati A&P Showgrounds. Ph 027 4444 649.

Katikati Spring Fling Carboot Sale: A fundraiser for Abbeyfield WBOP. At A&P Showgrounds first Saturday of the month from 8am-11am.

Katikati Lions Garage Sale: Containers behind Caltex, Main Rd. Indoor and outdoor furniture, tools, books and more. Fourth Saturday of the month from 9am-noon.









List your event via news@katikatiadvertiser.co.nz