Woman Bathing, originally by Mary Cassatt.

History and craftsmanship come together in Timeless Impression, an exhibition that celebrates the meticulous art of fine art printing and custom framing.

The exhibition features a curated selection of royalty-free, public domain images from the Smithsonian Museums’ archives. The artists are from print and design studio Kapito Creative in Katikati.

In the mix are iconic visuals from the 19th and early 20th centuries, including vintage Charlie Chaplin posters and other artefacts of yesteryear.

Through an intricate process of preparing files for print, each piece is transformed into a vibrant work of art. The exhibition showcases the historic images but also looks at the techniques behind their restoration and presentation, highlighting the art of photo manipulation, custom framing and canvas stretching.

A spokesperson says Timeless Impression invites visitors to “explore how contemporary practices breathe new life into historical visuals, revealing the intersection of art, technology, and preservation”.