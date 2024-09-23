Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times / Katikati Advertiser

Katikati’s Carlton Gallery: Timeless Impression by Katipo Creative

Katikati Advertiser
Quick Read
Woman Bathing, originally by Mary Cassatt.

Woman Bathing, originally by Mary Cassatt.

History and craftsmanship come together in Timeless Impression, an exhibition that celebrates the meticulous art of fine art printing and custom framing.

The exhibition features a curated selection of royalty-free, public domain images from the Smithsonian Museums’ archives. The artists are from print and design studio Kapito Creative in Katikati.

In the mix are iconic visuals from the 19th and early 20th centuries, including vintage Charlie Chaplin posters and other artefacts of yesteryear.

Through an intricate process of preparing files for print, each piece is transformed into a vibrant work of art. The exhibition showcases the historic images but also looks at the techniques behind their restoration and presentation, highlighting the art of photo manipulation, custom framing and canvas stretching.

A spokesperson says Timeless Impression invites visitors to “explore how contemporary practices breathe new life into historical visuals, revealing the intersection of art, technology, and preservation”.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“Join us as we bridge the past with the present, celebrating the enduring beauty and relevance of vintage imagery through the refined art of fine printing and custom framing.”


The details

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

What: Timeless Impression by Katipo Creative

Where: Carlton Gallery, The Arts Junction, Katikati

When: September 23-October 20

Save

Latest from Katikati Advertiser

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Katikati Advertiser