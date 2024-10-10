Kokomo are a respected Tauranga blues and roots band and they’re up first. Known for their dynamic live performances and clever songwriting, Kokomo have produced 15 albums and a concert film and have performed at numerous major music festivals nationwide.

Long-standing Tauranga blues band Kokomo.

“The Bay of Plenty is lucky to have the avo fest,” says frontman Derek Jacombs. “We’re thrilled to be back for 2025 and can’t wait to perform again.”

Next up will be Tiki Taane, who takes the stage shortly after 1.30pm. He is known for his stage presence and anthem-like tracks. Fans can expect to hear his hit love ballad Always On My Mind from double-platinum album Past Present Future, along with other tracks.

Tiki Tanne is known for his stage presence.

“I’m amped to bring my ‘one man band’ show to Katikati,” says Taane. “I’ve heard amazing things about this festival, and I can’t wait to join the line-up.”

Taking to the stage before the lead act will be White Chapel Jak, a Kiwi grassroots band with a loyal fanbase for the past six years. They are known for their high-energy shows, positive vibes and a unique mix of funk, pop, roots and soul. They’re also famed for their original, catchy summertime hit Good Time.

White Chapel Jak have a loyal fanbase.

Rounding out the day on the DMS main stage is lead act Katchafire, who are “super-excited” to be playing at the festival.

“Summer vibes plus live music plus kai — lock it in on your calendar and bring all the family,” a Katchafire spokesperson says.

“The Katikati Avocado Food and Wine Festival is the highlight of the local summer calendar,” Kylie says. “We’re delivering another unmissable event filled with great music, delicious food and superb wine.”

Since its inception in 2004, the festival has drawn crowds from across the Bay of Plenty and beyond. It is family-friendly, with activities for kids, cooking demonstrations and an array of avocado-themed food and drink vendors.

“This festival is the perfect way to relax or get up and dance while soaking in the summer vibe,” says Kylie. “Everyone leaves with a smile. It’s truly the ultimate summer experience.”

Tickets are available now at www.katikatiavofest.co.nz





The Details

What: Katikati Avocado Food and Wine Festival

Where: Uretara Domain, Katikati

When: January 11 from noon-6pm

Tickets: From The Arts Junction, Katikati and online at www.katikatiavofest.co.nz

Contact: info@katikatiavofest.co.nz



