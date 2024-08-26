White Chapel Jak.

Anticipation is ripening with the announcement of three of the four live acts at the upcoming Katikati Avocado Food and Wine Festival.

Organisers have announced the line-up so far is blues band Kokomo, groove/funk band White Chapel Jak and artist/producer Tiki Taane.

Early bird tickets for the annual festival can be grabbed starting from September 1.

The festival is a celebration of local cuisine, wine and entertainment and takes place on January 11, 2025 at Uretara Domain.