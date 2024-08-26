Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times / Katikati Advertiser

Katikati Avocado Food and Wine Festival bands announced: Kokomo, White Chapel Jak and Tiki Taane, lead to be announced soon

Katikati Advertiser
2 mins to read
White Chapel Jak.

White Chapel Jak.

Anticipation is ripening with the announcement of three of the four live acts at the upcoming Katikati Avocado Food and Wine Festival.

Organisers have announced the line-up so far is blues band Kokomo, groove/funk band White Chapel Jak and artist/producer Tiki Taane.

Early bird tickets for the annual festival can be grabbed starting from September 1.

The festival is a celebration of local cuisine, wine and entertainment and takes place on January 11, 2025 at Uretara Domain.

Tauranga blues band Kokomo.
Tauranga blues band Kokomo.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“I’m thrilled to announce that we have four incredible live acts lined up for next year’s Katikati Avocado Food and Wine Festival,’’ says event manager Kylie Watkins. “With the three bands already announced, festival-goers are in for an unforgettable day of live music right from the moment the gates open. Each band is legendary for their live performances and the Avocado Festival is a unique chance to experience them right here in Katikati.”

The lead act remains under wraps but Kylie assures concert-goers it will be a performance worth waiting for.

Beyond the music, the festival also suits families as there will be a variety of attractions including children’s activities such as facepainting. For food and wine enthusiasts, the festival will showcase the best of local produce with a wide selection of gourmet food stalls, beverages and culinary demonstrations.

Tiki Taane. Photo / Radar Photography
Tiki Taane. Photo / Radar Photography


Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The Details

What: Katikati Avocado Food and Wine Festival

Where: Uretara Domain, Katikati

When: January 11, 2025 from 12-6pm

Tickets: Limited early bird tickets at $49 from September 1 from The Arts Junction, Katikati and online at www.katikatiavofest.co.nz


Save

Latest from Katikati Advertiser

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Katikati Advertiser