“I’m thrilled to announce that we have four incredible live acts lined up for next year’s Katikati Avocado Food and Wine Festival,’’ says event manager Kylie Watkins. “With the three bands already announced, festival-goers are in for an unforgettable day of live music right from the moment the gates open. Each band is legendary for their live performances and the Avocado Festival is a unique chance to experience them right here in Katikati.”
The lead act remains under wraps but Kylie assures concert-goers it will be a performance worth waiting for.
Beyond the music, the festival also suits families as there will be a variety of attractions including children’s activities such as facepainting. For food and wine enthusiasts, the festival will showcase the best of local produce with a wide selection of gourmet food stalls, beverages and culinary demonstrations.