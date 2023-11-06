Long standing Tauranga blues band Kokomo.

Showcasing hits from their new album Workhorse will be Kokomo in Katikati tomorrow night.

Formed in 1991, Kokomo started as an acoustic trio and grew into an acoustic/electric five-piece. Their latest band member is Argentinian guitarist Santiago Rebagliati who joined them in 2021.

Kokomo have 15 albums and a live concert film, have toured New Zealand and performed at major rock, blues, jazz and folk festivals. Radio New Zealand has recorded several programmes focusing on Kokomo’s music and they’ve appeared on television numerous times.

They have also played with and supported overseas blues and jazz acts such as Georgie Fame, Richard O’Brien, Doug McLeod, Keb Mo, Buddy Guy, Mississippi Willie Foster, The LeRoi Brothers, New Orleans singer Lillian Boutte, Ken Emerson and guitarist Amos Garrett of Butterfield Blues Band.

Katikati Folk Club will host Kokomo.





The Details

What: Kokomo

Where: The Arts Junction, Katikati

When: November 10, 7.30pm



