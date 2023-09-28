White Chapel Jak is opening for an international line-up at the Hamilton Summer Concert in January 2024.

Hamilton’s Summer Concert will open up with Kiwi grassroots band White Chapel Jak.

The Summer Concert series is traditionally held in Queenstown, Taupō and Whitianga, but due to the state of the roads in the Coromandel, Hamilton is hosting one at Claudelands Oval on January 28, 2024.

The line-up includes Simple Minds, Texas, Collective Soul, and Pseudo Echo but promoters Greenstone Entertainment opens each of the concerts with a good Kiwi band and this time around it is White Chapel Jak, it announced today, September 29.

White Chapel Jak is a blend of funk, pop, roots and soul-style music, in the genre of Six60 or LAB.

The band has previously opened for Ben Harper and Alanis Morissette and entertained more than 15,000 people at the SeePort Festival in Auckland, performing with the Auckland Symphony Orchestra two years in a row.

In more recent times they have been selling out live shows around New Zealand and have previously opened for the Summer Concert in Whitianga.

Lead singer Bonnie Hurunui said after their first experience playing for a festival-size crowd at the Whitianga Summer Concert a few years ago, they couldn’t be more excited to be opening the Hamilton edition.

“That first Summer Concert festival ignited a new pathway and passion for this unique Kiwi band that has led us to successfully touring the country, with sell out shows across Aotearoa, so you are guaranteed we will be bringing the absolute best of our high energy and love to this festival.”

The band also includes drummer Dean Tinning and guitarist Nathan Boston, with guest artists joining them at live shows.

“We love the energy and vibe of our people having a good time. So that’s what our shows and music are all about - the best that life has to offer - good music, good people and good times,” Hurunui said.

Greenstone Entertainment CEO Amanda Calvert said they loved showcasing great New Zealand talent and giving them a chance to perform in front of tens of thousands of people.

Shows were generally sold out most years.

Further details and tickets available at www.greenstoneentertainment.co.nz





