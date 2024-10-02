The jury must decide a young man’s fate.

The fate of one man is in the hands of 12 angry women in Katikati Theatre’s latest production.

The concept of attitudes, democracy and reasonable doubt come into play when Katikati Theatre players flex their dramatic muscles to play Twelve Angry Women, an adaptation by Sherman L Sergel, based on the 1950s television movie written by Reginald Rose.

A 19-year-old stands accused of killing his father. The play is set in 1950s New York and the death penalty is on the table.

Twelve women come together as the jury with a stash of personalities, idiosyncrasies and bias and are tasked with the job of deciding the young man’s future.

The jurors would rather be anywhere else during the height of summer, director Barry Magowan says. But revelations are unveiled as they re-examine the evidence and the ladies sway back and forth in their decisions.