This idyllic camping scene may not be all it seems in Third Week in August staged by Katikati Theatre. Photos / Di Logan

Caravan life is living the dream, so they say.

But is it, really?

Barry Magowan and wife Jayne bought a caravan six weeks ago and recently went camping in their new purchase. While it was a fun time for Barry and Jayne, it’s not so fun for Barry’s character Neville in Katikati Theatre’s latest play, Third Week in August.

In a case of life imitating art, Barry has been directing and starring in the play which centres around caravan life.

“When I was sitting at the camping ground, it felt like I was back in the play! It’s a very strange feeling.”

Caravaning, camp life and kooky characters come together in Katikati Theatre’s new show.

“Stories within stories” play out in Peter Gordon’s stageplay.

“We picked it because it’s a very relatable play. There’s some really funny parts in it and anyone who has been caravaning will be able to relate,” Barry says. “It’s just a good, British family comedy.”

Neville masters the art of stunt kite flying.

It’s also very clever, he says, with lots going on with various characters and intertwining relationships.

Bickering married couple Mary and Neville once again go caravaning at the same campground they have been going to for the past 23 years. Mary is bored and Neville is realising he doesn’t know how to enjoy himself. Another character is budding playwright Sue, who is hoping for a quiet caravan holiday to enjoy some solitude. There’s a couple with differing ideas of the perfect holiday, a flirty single, a difficult sister-in-law and camping dramas.

Third Week in August is the third play in Katikati Barry has directed (the previous one was A Reindeer Revolt at Santa’s Workshop) and he’s directed a few in Waihi. It’s been a challenge to act as well as direct it, he says.

The cast of six is Barry as Neville, his wife Mary is played by Jean Eltringham, Mikayla Morgan plays Jenny, Tony is Ron Thomas, Rachel Reynolds plays Mary’s sister Liz, and Sue is played by Janet Fosberry.

The details

What: Third Week in August

Where: The Arts Junction, Katikati

When: June 23-July 1

Tickets: From The Arts Junction $20