My Week with Maisey, starring Joanna Lumley.

Junction Theatre, the boutique theatre in Katikati’s The Arts Junction, is one of only 40 cinemas across New Zealand to host the Show Me Shorts Film Festival this month.

“Join us for this unique event right here in Katikati, where you’ll be taken on a journey through diverse emotions, stories and ideas – all in a few short films,” says Katch Katikati marketing manager Fiona Powell.

“Each session features a selection of seven international and local short films, each around 15 minutes long, offering plenty of variety for our audience.”

Katikati’s screenings of the Show Me Shorts Film Festival include The Sampler and Award Winners sessions.

The Sampler is a collection of some of the top short films from this year’s festival, screening on October 14 and 20.