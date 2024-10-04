Advertisement
Show Me Shorts Film Festival movie makers keep it brief in Katikati

Katikati Advertiser
2 mins to read
My Week with Maisey, starring Joanna Lumley.

Junction Theatre, the boutique theatre in Katikati’s The Arts Junction, is one of only 40 cinemas across New Zealand to host the Show Me Shorts Film Festival this month.

“Join us for this unique event right here in Katikati, where you’ll be taken on a journey through diverse emotions, stories and ideas – all in a few short films,” says Katch Katikati marketing manager Fiona Powell.

“Each session features a selection of seven international and local short films, each around 15 minutes long, offering plenty of variety for our audience.”

Katikati’s screenings of the Show Me Shorts Film Festival include The Sampler and Award Winners sessions.

The Sampler is a collection of some of the top short films from this year’s festival, screening on October 14 and 20.

“The highlights of the festival are collected together in the package of short films and are equal parts moving and silly: you’ll find stories of triumph, friendship, fantastic creatures and familial love,” festival organisers say.

Stars include the likes of Joanna Lumley and Ben Whishaw.

The Sea Inside Her.
On October 19 the Award Winners session acknowledges and celebrates the best in local and international short film-making. Each year awards are presented in eight categories and this screening is the only opportunity to watch all winners in one session.

The details

What: The Sampler is a collection of some of the top short films from this year’s festival

Where: Junction Theatre, Katikati

When: October 14 and 20 at 1.30pm


What: Award Winners session, the best in local and international short film-making

Where: Junction Theatre, Katikati

When: October 19 at 6.30pm

Tickets: Tickets are available from The Arts Junction or online at www.theartsjunction.org.nz

