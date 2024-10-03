Advertisement
Katikati and Waihī Beach Community Business Awards: Recognising local leaders

Katikati Advertiser
Katikati and Waihī Beach Community Business Award finalists.

Community and business stars came out to shine last night.

The Katikati and Waihī Beach communities gathered to celebrate the much-anticipated Katikati and Waihī Beach Community Business Awards at Waihī Beach’s The Secret Garden.

“And what a night it was!” says Katch Katikati event manager Kylie Watkins.

“The event was a resounding success, bringing together local business leaders, community members and supporters to recognising excellence across a range of industries and sectors.

“The atmosphere was buzzing with excitement as guests were greeted with a bespoke arrival cocktail from Wilderkin Spirits Co.”

The awards honoured businesses and individuals who have made outstanding contributions over the past two years. The coveted people’s choice awards saw 12 deserving winners, “reflecting the passion and support of the local community”.

Trades business of the year winners Rebecca McLean from Tiny House Builders and Peter Bartlett.
Katikati and Waihī Beach Community Business Awards winners:

  • Business excellence - Lucca Italian Restaurant
  • Local employer of the year - Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tamawhariua
  • Retail excellence - Katikati Four Square
  • Cultural ambassador of the year - Rachael Coll
  • Trades business of the year - Tiny House Builders
  • Sportsmanship award - Dave MacCalman
  • Tourism provider of the year: Athenree Hot Springs and Holiday Park
  • Local of the year - Hone Winder-Murray
  • Emerging business star of the year - Bowentown Beach Holiday Park
  • Excellence in innovation - Wilderkin Spirits Co
  • Hospitality excellence - The Talisman Hotel
  • Professional service business of the year - Beach Vets
Doug Longdill speaks on behalf of Live Well Waihī Beach which took the judged community champion of the year award.
The evening reached its peak when the prestigious judged award for community champion of the year went to Live Well Waihī Beach, recognising its impact on the wellbeing of the local community.

Waihi Beach Events & Promotions event coordinator Matt Nicholson said the Katikati and Waihī Beach Community Business Awards are a “true celebration of those who keep our community thriving”.

“It’s not just about giving out awards – it’s about coming together, supporting local talent and recognising the impact these businesses have on our region. Waihī Beach was proud to host this year, bringing the beach and Katikati together to highlight the strength and connection of our wider community.”


