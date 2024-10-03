Katikati and Waihī Beach Community Business Award finalists.

Community and business stars came out to shine last night.

The Katikati and Waihī Beach communities gathered to celebrate the much-anticipated Katikati and Waihī Beach Community Business Awards at Waihī Beach’s The Secret Garden.

“And what a night it was!” says Katch Katikati event manager Kylie Watkins.

“The event was a resounding success, bringing together local business leaders, community members and supporters to recognising excellence across a range of industries and sectors.

“The atmosphere was buzzing with excitement as guests were greeted with a bespoke arrival cocktail from Wilderkin Spirits Co.”