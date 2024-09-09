Katch Katikati are asking locals to consider “adopting” a street and making it theirs by keeping it beautiful and clear of litter.
The Adopt A Street programme offers an easy and rewarding way to make a difference, one street at a time.
The initiative encourages individuals, families, businesses and community groups to adopt a street and commit to regular clean-ups of their chosen street or area to keep litter at bay.
“It’s a great way for businesses to give back to the community, boost their local profile, and for sports clubs and organisations to come together for a shared cause,” says Katch Katikati marketing manager Fiona Powell.
“Plus, it’s a fantastic team-building activity, bringing employees or members together in a positive, hands-on way.”