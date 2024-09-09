The Katch Katikati team have adopted the playground beside The Arts Junction to keep clear of litter. Pictured is Jacqui Knight and Kristin Crockett.

The Katch Katikati team have adopted the playground beside The Arts Junction to keep clear of litter. Pictured is Jacqui Knight and Kristin Crockett.

Katch Katikati are asking locals to consider “adopting” a street and making it theirs by keeping it beautiful and clear of litter.

The Adopt A Street programme offers an easy and rewarding way to make a difference, one street at a time.

The initiative encourages individuals, families, businesses and community groups to adopt a street and commit to regular clean-ups of their chosen street or area to keep litter at bay.

“It’s a great way for businesses to give back to the community, boost their local profile, and for sports clubs and organisations to come together for a shared cause,” says Katch Katikati marketing manager Fiona Powell.

“Plus, it’s a fantastic team-building activity, bringing employees or members together in a positive, hands-on way.”