Joanna Lumley wants to be a part of the next series of The White Lotus. Photos / Getty Images

Joanna Lumley wants to be a part of the next series of The White Lotus. Photos / Getty Images

Dame Joanna Lumley would love to land a role in The White Lotus.

The former Absolutely Fabulous actress is a huge fan of the acclaimed HBO black comedy anthology series, which follows vacationers at the titular holiday resort chain and has starred Jennifer Coolidge as the troubled Tanya McQuoid-Hunt.

Asked what TV shows she’s been enjoying, she told Heat magazine: “Oh, it has to be The White Lotus, doesn’t it?

”Jennifer Coolidge - miraculous casting, wasn’t that genius? She is spectacular.

”So much of film and theatre and television is the casting. If you get the right person, you’ve got magic. Like [Sir] Anthony Hopkins playing Hannibal Lecter - that was perfect.”

When the interviewer suggested she’d be “brilliant” in The White Lotus, she replied: “Oh, to be in it! Please, just quietly put my name under the door for that one.”

Jennifer Coolidge in The White Lotus season 2. Photo / supplied

The cast has also included Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Alexandra Daddario, Fred Hechinger, Jake Lacy, Brittany O’Grady, Natasha Rothwell, and Sydney Sweeney.

Meanwhile, Coolidge has offered Markle, Duchess of Sussex a part on the show.

The 61-year-old actress - who is the only star to have appeared in a lead role in both series of the show - would “absolutely” love the 41-year-old royal and “super-fan” - who was an actress prior to marrying Prince Harry in 2018 - to join the programme in a guest slot.

Asked if she would like to see the duchess guest-star on the upcoming third season of the show, she said: “I would absolutely [love] to see her! Absolutely! Meghan Markle? Yes, yes come on down!”