Katikati Cricket Club received funding to build two sight screens at the grounds. This will make the ground suitable for all levels of cricket and encourage more participation.

From surf life saving to saving treasures from the trash, Western Bay of Plenty District Council has given 30 worthwhile projects across the district a helping hand through it’s community matching fund.

A total of $140,000 has been granted to 38 organisations, including $94,335 for 28 social, recreational and cultural initiatives, and $45,665 for 10 environmental initiatives.

The matching fund initiative was established to support projects led by not-for-profit community groups working for the benefit of their communities.

Grants are “matched” on a “50/50″ basis – council’s half is a cash grant, while the community contribution can be made up of any combination of volunteer labour, donated professional services, funds raised through other means and/or donations.

Successful applicants spanned the district, from Live Well Waihī Beach, who received $5000 towards an adult adjustable-height change table to make it easier for people with high needs to get ready to enjoy the beach, to Pongakawa Playcentre, who received $6500 for a shade sail for their playground.