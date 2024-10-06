Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times / Katikati Advertiser

Western Bay of Plenty District Council community matching fund: $140,000 to local groups

Katikati Advertiser
3 mins to read
Katikati Cricket Club received funding to build two sight screens at the grounds. This will make the ground suitable for all levels of cricket and encourage more participation.

Katikati Cricket Club received funding to build two sight screens at the grounds. This will make the ground suitable for all levels of cricket and encourage more participation.

From surf life saving to saving treasures from the trash, Western Bay of Plenty District Council has given 30 worthwhile projects across the district a helping hand through it’s community matching fund.

A total of $140,000 has been granted to 38 organisations, including $94,335 for 28 social, recreational and cultural initiatives, and $45,665 for 10 environmental initiatives.

The matching fund initiative was established to support projects led by not-for-profit community groups working for the benefit of their communities.

Grants are “matched” on a “50/50″ basis – council’s half is a cash grant, while the community contribution can be made up of any combination of volunteer labour, donated professional services, funds raised through other means and/or donations.

Successful applicants spanned the district, from Live Well Waihī Beach, who received $5000 towards an adult adjustable-height change table to make it easier for people with high needs to get ready to enjoy the beach, to Pongakawa Playcentre, who received $6500 for a shade sail for their playground.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The general fund supported a diverse range of projects, including youth development, outdoor education, sports, sustainability, health and wellness, community gardens and community safety initiatives – amongst them a Repair Cafe in Katikati ($1200), and scooter and multi-purpose track at Pyes Pā School ($5000).

The environmental fund focused on pest control, biodiversity enhancement, sustainable land management, native plant restoration, and community education. Ngāpeke Permaculture, whose operation is chemical and pesticide free, and who recently featured on Country Calendar, received the largest grant, of $10,000, towards a new tractor and mulch mower to assist with weed management strategies.

“We are aware of the economic pressures many of these groups are currently facing, and being able to offer some financial support will undoubtedly make a positive and lasting impact on our communities,” says Deputy Mayor and fund selection panel member John Scrimgeour.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“We look forward to seeing these projects and initiatives progress and partnering with our communities again in 2025 to provide our financial support. Although we couldn’t provide funding to all the deserving applicants, we recognise the valuable work they’re doing and encourage them to apply in future rounds.”

General fund recipients:

Aquatic Survival Skills Trust $4500, Chrome Collective Charitable Trust $3000, Graeme Dingle Foundation $10,000, Grow On Katikati $1500, Kaimai Outdoor Centre Inc. t/a Aongatete Outdoor Education Centre $2000, Katikati Cricket Club $5000, Katikati Men with Cancer Exercise Class $1000, Katikati Squash Rackets Club Inc $2500, Live Well Waihī Beach $5000, Katikati Repair Cafe $1200, Ngā Kakano Foundation $6129.90, Ohauiti Settlers Association Inc. $1650, Paengaroa Community Hall Inc. $1484.68, Pongakawa Playcentre $6500, Pyes Pā School $5000, ReachOut Trust $2500, Surf Life Saving Club Maketu Inc. $7850, Tauranga Pony Club – Katikati Branch $2000, Te Puke Community Gardens $1200, Te Puke Family Heritage Group Inc. $1000, Te Puke Gymsport Inc. $800, Te Puke High School $5000, Waihī Beach Community Patrol $3000, Waihī Beach School $3500, Waipuna Hospice Inc $2000, WBOP Neighbourhood Support $4520.42, Western Bay Heritage Trust $1500, Youth Encounter Ministries Trust $3000.

Environmental fund recipients:

Friends of The Blade (as part of Whakamarama Community Inc.) $3500, Maketu Ōngātoro Wetland Society (MOWS) $7590, Ngāpeke Permaculture $10,000, Pendergrast Memorial Heritage Park Trust $7500, Pest Free Ōmokoroa $700, Pest Trap Library (as part of Whakamarama Community Inc) $2575, Predator Free Waihī Beach $7500, Rotoehu Ecological Trust $2000, Te Rereatukāhia Marae $3000 and The Ōtanewainuku Kiwi Trust $1300.


Save

Latest from Katikati Advertiser

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Katikati Advertiser