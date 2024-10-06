The general fund supported a diverse range of projects, including youth development, outdoor education, sports, sustainability, health and wellness, community gardens and community safety initiatives – amongst them a Repair Cafe in Katikati ($1200), and scooter and multi-purpose track at Pyes Pā School ($5000).
The environmental fund focused on pest control, biodiversity enhancement, sustainable land management, native plant restoration, and community education. Ngāpeke Permaculture, whose operation is chemical and pesticide free, and who recently featured on Country Calendar, received the largest grant, of $10,000, towards a new tractor and mulch mower to assist with weed management strategies.
“We are aware of the economic pressures many of these groups are currently facing, and being able to offer some financial support will undoubtedly make a positive and lasting impact on our communities,” says Deputy Mayor and fund selection panel member John Scrimgeour.
“We look forward to seeing these projects and initiatives progress and partnering with our communities again in 2025 to provide our financial support. Although we couldn’t provide funding to all the deserving applicants, we recognise the valuable work they’re doing and encourage them to apply in future rounds.”
General fund recipients:
Aquatic Survival Skills Trust $4500, Chrome Collective Charitable Trust $3000, Graeme Dingle Foundation $10,000, Grow On Katikati $1500, Kaimai Outdoor Centre Inc. t/a Aongatete Outdoor Education Centre $2000, Katikati Cricket Club $5000, Katikati Men with Cancer Exercise Class $1000, Katikati Squash Rackets Club Inc $2500, Live Well Waihī Beach $5000, Katikati Repair Cafe $1200, Ngā Kakano Foundation $6129.90, Ohauiti Settlers Association Inc. $1650, Paengaroa Community Hall Inc. $1484.68, Pongakawa Playcentre $6500, Pyes Pā School $5000, ReachOut Trust $2500, Surf Life Saving Club Maketu Inc. $7850, Tauranga Pony Club – Katikati Branch $2000, Te Puke Community Gardens $1200, Te Puke Family Heritage Group Inc. $1000, Te Puke Gymsport Inc. $800, Te Puke High School $5000, Waihī Beach Community Patrol $3000, Waihī Beach School $3500, Waipuna Hospice Inc $2000, WBOP Neighbourhood Support $4520.42, Western Bay Heritage Trust $1500, Youth Encounter Ministries Trust $3000.
Environmental fund recipients:
Friends of The Blade (as part of Whakamarama Community Inc.) $3500, Maketu Ōngātoro Wetland Society (MOWS) $7590, Ngāpeke Permaculture $10,000, Pendergrast Memorial Heritage Park Trust $7500, Pest Free Ōmokoroa $700, Pest Trap Library (as part of Whakamarama Community Inc) $2575, Predator Free Waihī Beach $7500, Rotoehu Ecological Trust $2000, Te Rereatukāhia Marae $3000 and The Ōtanewainuku Kiwi Trust $1300.