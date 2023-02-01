Aongatete Forest Project now has a bigger and better education facility.

Aongatete Forest Project now has a bigger and better education facility.

Aongatete Forest Project has become a ‘’victim of its own success’' and late last year celebrated the opening of its newly expanded education facility.

The wet weather perfectly showcased how invaluable the covered, sheltered space will be for the organisation’s future educational aspirations.

AFP trustee David Peters explains that AFP has become a ‘’victim of its own success’'.

“The old building was never intended to support such numbers,” he says. “It was obvious we had completely outgrown the existing facility. So, with generous support from TECT and the WBOPDC, we embarked on the expansion.”

The building project started in 2021 when it became clear the increasing number of volunteers, educational sessions, and general visitors were putting pressure on the existing 27sq m facility.

Aongatete Forest Project manages 500ha of forest in the Kaimai Mamaku Conservation Park between Tauranga and Katikati. Some 200 volunteers work to ensure the long-term protective management of the native vegetation and fauna.

Volunteers have been undertaking pest control — targeting rats, possums and stoats — for more than 15 years. To date, 65 kilometres of trap lines have been cut into the bush. A number of rare plant species have also been reintroduced to the forest through the restoration efforts.

AFP works closely with the Aongatete Outdoor Education Centre and Bay Conservation Alliance to deliver school and public education programmes. Bay Conservation Alliance also brings its conservation cadets programme to Aongatete.

The trust received $45,389 in funding from TECT and $50,000 from Western Bay of Plenty District Council towards the all-weather educational base.

In addition to the building extension, the project included the installation of a weather station, webcams, and Wi-Fi connectivity. The weather conditions will be stored to form part of a long-term climate change record for the area.



