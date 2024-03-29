Grow On Katikati Seedlings Club.

What: Grow On Katikati Seedlings Club

Why: The club encourages a love of nature and growing for children. When children learn to grow food, they are more likely to sample different healthy options. They develop life-long skills that encourage participation in the natural world as well as a healthy mind and body.

What happens here: Children participate in a wide range of garden-related activities and crafts. Katikati Community Centre has a raised garden bed where the Seedlings Club children have been growing food. Tui Garden Products donated a worm farm the children have been caring for and they discover the cycles of nature as they feed the worms scraps and garden waste to produce the nourishing worm wees and vermicast. This is used in their raised garden.

Where and when: Katikati Community Centre every alternate Wednesday from 3.30-4.30pm during term time.

Cost: $10 per term.

What we need: Grow On Katikati is hoping to secure local sponsorship to create some educational signage for both the raised garden bed and the worm farm.

Contact: If you’re interested in enrolling your child in the seedlings club call/text Janet 021 0236 7038. Term two starts May 1.



