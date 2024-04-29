The Te Puna Community Centre before demolition.

The Te Puna Community Centre has been demolished to make way for a new facility in the future.

The demolition of the centre, which has been home to many local activities and groups over the years, began following a karakia performed by Harold Rawson and attended by Western Bay of Plenty District Council Mayor James Denyer and councillor Don Thwaites, the council said in a statement today.

Parts of the building will go on to live a second life, with much of the building recycled by local company A&J Demolition and Salvage Specialists - from aluminium joinery, roofing and concrete, to doors, benchtops, taps and copper wiring.

A smaller, newly-renovated building will be transported and placed on the site at Maramatanga Park to temporarily accommodate centre users and is expected to be ready for use in July.

“While the demolition of the Te Puna Community Centre marks the end of an era, it paves the way for a new future. Community facilities are an integral part of any community. They are places that bring people together and we see this as an important part of Maramatanga Park’s future,” says Western Bay of Plenty District Council operations manager Kerrie Little.

The decision to close and demolish the centre was made in 2022 by the building’s owners, the Te Puna Community Centre committee, with technical advice and support provided by the council, which owns the land.

Black mould removal, water damage repairs, new insulation and moisture barriers, bathroom repairs, new accessibility features, rewiring, roof repairs and new windows were among the repairs that would have been needed to make the building safe and would have cost more than $1.3 million.

Many materials from the old building have been recycled.

“Over the years, the centre has provided an important hub for local sports groups and other community organisations. We know many people in the community will have fond memories of time spent there,” says Kerrie.

“But, sadly, the building was no longer safe, and it would have been too costly to bring it up to standard. We will continue our conversations with sports clubs and other community groups to help them find a permanent, viable solution for the future.”

The council collects rates from the Te Puna community annually to service the Te Puna Community Centre and the Te Puna Memorial Hall.

The new temporary building will be funded from the community centre targeted rate and will remain on site until a decision is made about replacement facilities at the park.

“Council has been looking at the way community facilities like this are funded through our Long-Term Plan process and will be seeking people’s views when the plan goes out for consultation in May,” says Kerrie.

“As we look ahead, we remain committed to working with and supporting the Te Puna community to create a new space in which to meet and connect.”