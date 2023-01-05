Te Puna Community Centre will close, as repair and refurbishment costs would be "exorbitant".

Te Puna Community Centre (aka the Centre) on Maramatanga Park is about to shut its doors for good, closing a chapter on a building that has been home to many activities and groups over the years.

The decision to close and demolish the centre was made by building owners Te Puna Community Centre committee, with technical advice and support provided by Western Bay of Plenty District Council. The council is talking with community stakeholders to learn what their needs are, to inform an investigation on the future of the site.

The Centre is owned and managed by Te Puna Community Centre committee and sits on Western Bay of Plenty District Council land, with the council collecting targeted rates from the Te Puna community annually to service the Te Puna Community Centre and the Te Puna Memorial Hall.

Recent reports revealed that the Centre needs extensive and costly repairs, including black mould removal, water damage repairs, the installation of new insulation and moisture barriers, bathroom repairs, new accessibility features, rewiring, roof repairs and new windows.

The repair bill was to start at $1.3 million, with more work likely to be uncovered as things progressed, and questions were asked regarding whether or not the existing building was worth the extensive repair bill.

Council strategy and community general manager Rachael Davie says the Centre has had a long history in the Te Puna community as a place to meet and connect and a place for local sports groups to call home.

While some will be sad to see the Centre go, it is for everyone’s safety, and the best decision given the extent of work required.

“We’ll be working with displaced groups to find temporary homes so their work and activities can carry on,” says Rachael.

Te Puna Community Centre committee secretary Jeff Brownless says it’s a sad decision to plan to demolish the large community building “that looks, from a distance, so good”.

‘’Regrettably, safety issues and building defects mean repair and refurbishment costs are exorbitant.”

The council will consider what the most appropriate option is for the targeted rate in the upcoming annual plan for 2023/24.

They are assessing community facilities in Te Puna to identify what services the community needs. This involves engagement with Pirirākau, Maramatanga Park clubs and users, other community facilities such as the Te Puna Memorial Hall, Te Puna School, Te Puna Library and with the wider community, which will take place this year.

The outcome of this assessment will be considered in the 2024-2034 Long Term Plan, and it includes a fresh look at the concept plan for Maramatanga Park (that was developed in 2018). This is in addition to the $190,000 grant secured from the Lion Foundation to provide a new playground and flying fox. The council is also working on a cycleway/walkway through the park to improve safety and provide an alternative route for children travelling to and from school.

The future of the Te Puna Community Library is also being explored, as the school building housing the library has been closed for safety reasons. Currently, the council is working with the library committee.

Te Puna Community Centre

Te Puna Community Centre is owned and managed by Te Puna Community Centre committee and sits on Western Bay of Plenty District Council land. The current council-funded budget is $650,000 over 10 years, through the collection of the targeted rate. However, this may change, depending on the council’s decisions through the upcoming annual plan.

Council collects targeted rates from the Te Puna community annually that are dedicated to the Te Puna Community Centre and the Te Puna Memorial Hall. For the current year, this was $41 towards the Te Puna Community Centre and $6 for the Te Puna War Memorial Hall (exclusive of GST). Over 1500 rating units in the defined Te Puna area contribute.

Te Puna Community Library

Te Puna Community Library operated from the Te Puna School and was in the same building as the school library. This building is closed permanently for safety reasons.

The community currently pay a targeted rate of $7.53 plus GST, which has been going to the Te Puna Community Library Incorporated Society, who delivered the library service. This rate may be adjusted in 2023, depending on the outcome of the current investigation.