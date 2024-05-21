Katikati's Men with Cancer Exercise Class has received funds to set them up for the year.

Katikati’s Men with Cancer Exercise Class has received its largest-ever donation.

The Masonic Lodge of Katikati has donated $2000 towards the group’s annual running costs and that sum was matched with a further $2000 from the Masonic Lodge benevolence fund.

Class co-ordinator Rod Calver says that together with the funds raised from selling firewood and lawnmowing, funding is now secure for the year.

‘’Representatives of the Katikati Masonic Lodge met recently with the men who attend the exercise class,” Calver said. “They told the group how pleased they were to support such a worthy local organisation.

‘’There is so much scientific evidence of the benefits of exercise for people pre and post-cancer diagnoses. About two-thirds of the men who attend the Katikati group have had prostate cancer but there are many other cancers represented.’’

For further information contact Rod on 027 590 9710.