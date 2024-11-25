Advertisement
Waihī Beach festival: People came in their droves for free entertainment, farmers’ market and stalls

Rebecca Mauger
By
Editor - Katikati Advertiser·Katikati Advertiser·
Cherisse Druett and Inara Goodman from Katikati had fun at the beach festival. Photo / Rebecca Mauger

Thousands of people helped to spur on the anticipation of summer fast approaching at the Waihī Beach Summer Kick Off Festival on Saturday.

Crowds flocked to Wilson Park to enjoy food, fun, free live music, and to spend some moolah at the market and stalls.

The festival is in its third year and run by Beach Markets and Waihi Beach Events and Promotions.

Wilson Park catered for the massive gathering which started at 11am with the farmers’ market and crafts stalls open for business.

Local families and visitors made themselves at home in view of the stage and chowed done with grub from local food trucks.

Wilson Park is the new venue for the event.
Entertainment kicked off at noon with Waihī Beach’s kura kapa haka group. They were followed by the Harmonic Resonators (waiata Māori and sing-alongs) and rock and soul based King Cool.

Fin McDonald from Beach Markets and owner of Dr Bucha Kombucha and Living Drinks Brewery says Waihī Beach is becoming alive with these big events and that’s their aim — to bring opportunity into the coastal town.

Save

