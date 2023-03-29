Donna McDonald at one of the markets at which she and husband Fin sell their products. Photo / Emma Rose Photography

A Katikati kombucha brewery has scooped three awards at the New Zealand Food Producer Awards.

Dr Bucha Kombucha and Living Drinks Brewery, run by Katikati couple Donna and Fin McDonald, won silver medals for its jalapeno flavour, and kawakawa, ginger with apple, and bronze for its raspberry, ginger with lime kombucha in the drinks division of the awards on March 21.

Donna says the jalapeno generally surprises people — “You either fall in love or not.

“It’s a flavour that draws in the big heat fans. You get the sweetness of the kombucha and then the beautiful warmth of the jalapenos at the end. It’s lovely on its own or in a mocktail with soda water or in a cocktail with gin.”

Feedback from the judges included loving the acidity of the raspberry, the punchy flavour of the kawakawa and the perfect balance of jalapeno and its sweetness.

The couple started their business 18 months ago. They now employ five or six people and have a focus on keeping things local.

Fin says their brand crafts kombucha (a fermented tea beverage) with real fruit flavourings. Their difference is the fruit flavourings are added directly to the bottles, “which means although the drinks have a shorter shelf life than competitors, the flavour is real and genuine”.

“Kombucha and low-alcohol drinks have seen a surge of interest as people focus more on their health. We created a product that we liked first and, as it turns out, our customers like it too. Kombucha can be a bit hit-and-miss, so it’s always a thrill when a new person discovers a healthy option where they don’t feel like they are missing out on their special drink.”

A Dr Bucha Kombucha bottle display.

Donna says their cucumber drink as well as pineapple has become popular in summer.

“Our newest flavour combination of beetroot, apple, carrot and ginger is definitely becoming a bestseller. People have their favourite flavours; even though they try new ones, they generally come back for these.”

The couple attend up to eight or nine farmers markets each weekend and supply about 50 stores, from Whakatane to Auckland.

Fin says they’ve seen quick growth and are looking at expanding the brewery capacity further.

■ Dr Bucha’s Kombucha is available at the Katikati Plant and Produce Market every Friday 3.30pm-5.30pm and at Growlink, The Big Avocado, Orchard House Cafe, Common Ground Cafe, Parkland produce and Beach Rd Garden Centre.



