Waihī Beach Summer Kick Off Festival: With live music, food, markets and more

Last year’s busy Summer Kick-Off Festival. Photo / Jana Marston

Waihī Beach Summer Kick-Off Festival is set to ring in the season with a vibrant, family-friendly day of music, food and festivities.

The festival is an annual event in its third year which celebrates the holiday season in Waihī Beach, bringing together music, food, culture and community.

This year’s free festival offers a big line-up of live music, starting with a performance by Waihī Beach School kapa haka group, followed by The Harmonic Resonators (signature blend of waiata Māori and classic sing-alongs) and King Cool follows with their mix of rock, soul and Māori-inspired rhythms.

“We’re excited to bring another Kick Off Festival this year, a much-loved event that celebrates the start of summer, and our communities culture,” says Waihī Beach Community Events and Promotions event organiser Matt Nicholson. “We’re stoked to be hosting the event in Wilson Park this year, just a stone’s throw from our central village and accommodation.”

Alongside the music line-up, the festival features a wide range of food trucks from across the region.

Festival-goers can explore the Waihī Beach Saturday Farmers Market offering local artisan products and fresh produce.

There will also be kid-friendly activities such as arts and crafts, games and more.

The festival was originally held at Anzac Bay but is now held at Wilson Park to accommodate its expansion, distance to local hotspots and popularity.

Sustainability plays a big part of this year’s festival with attendees being encouraged to bring reusable water bottles and cups to help minimise waste.


The Details

What: Waihī Beach Summer Kick-Off Festival

Where: Wilson Park, Waihi Beach

When: November 23 from 11am-3pm

Farmers Market opens 11am, live entertainment at 12pm

