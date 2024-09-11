Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times / Katikati Advertiser

Western Bay of Plenty farmers’ markets set to flourish with return of Waihī Beach event; Introducing new Katikati Sunday Farmers’ Market

Katikati Advertiser
2 mins to read
Waihī Beach’s market on Saturday returns at the end of the month.

Waihī Beach’s market on Saturday returns at the end of the month.

This spring and summer people will be spoilt for choice of farmers’ markets in the Western Bay as one local market reopens and a new one begins.

Waihī Beach Saturday Market at Waihī Beach School is gearing up for its opening weekend on September 28. Beach Markets organisers say they are excited to bring back the market with many locals voicing how much they missed it over winter.

Waihī Beach Saturday Market has teamed up with Waihī Beach Community Events & Promotions to bring at least three large community-wide admission free events and details to be announced soon.

“We aim to draw many visitors to the Waihī Beach area and economy. We can’t wait to share what we’ve planned for this season, it will be hard to top last season,” says Beach Markets vendor manager Donna McDonald.

“We want people who visit Waihī Beach to stay longer, shop locally and consider Waihī Beach as a destination in its own right, a thriving farmers’ market is one aspect of that.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The organisers say they have many stall holders who travel outside the Western Bay of Plenty area on Sundays to other markets as there is no dedicated farmers’ market in the region on Sundays.

In answer to this, they’ve launched the Katikati Sunday Farmers’ Market with a time of 11am-3pm. The market is expected to run year-round. Several Katikati locations are being considered. The organisers are calling out to anyone with produce, a food business idea or produce-related products to make contact and get ready for the expected opening on October 27.

“Our markets are not run to make a profit, it’s about creating an amazing space for the community to come together to trade, talk and feel proud of their towns.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.


The details

What: Waihī Beach Saturday Farmers’ Market

Where: Waihī Beach School, Beach Rd

When: Starting September 28

www.waihībeachfarmersmarket.co.nz


Save

Latest from Katikati Advertiser

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Katikati Advertiser