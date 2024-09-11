Waihī Beach’s market on Saturday returns at the end of the month.

Waihī Beach’s market on Saturday returns at the end of the month.

This spring and summer people will be spoilt for choice of farmers’ markets in the Western Bay as one local market reopens and a new one begins.

Waihī Beach Saturday Market at Waihī Beach School is gearing up for its opening weekend on September 28. Beach Markets organisers say they are excited to bring back the market with many locals voicing how much they missed it over winter.

Waihī Beach Saturday Market has teamed up with Waihī Beach Community Events & Promotions to bring at least three large community-wide admission free events and details to be announced soon.

“We aim to draw many visitors to the Waihī Beach area and economy. We can’t wait to share what we’ve planned for this season, it will be hard to top last season,” says Beach Markets vendor manager Donna McDonald.

“We want people who visit Waihī Beach to stay longer, shop locally and consider Waihī Beach as a destination in its own right, a thriving farmers’ market is one aspect of that.”