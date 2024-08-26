Waihī Beach School principal Rachael Coll.

A century of education, community and mana will be commemorated in a weekend of celebration of the Waihī Beach School Centenary in October.

Centenary celebrations are a chance to reconnect with old friends and celebrate shared history, principal Rachael Coll said.

“So much has changed over the 100 years, but the values and mana of the school remain the same – to educate, inspire and guide tamariki in their young years of growth.”

These days, the school is led by Coll and 24 staff members with a roll of 270 children.

Official proceedings will be held on October 18-19, finishing with an informal brunch on October 20.