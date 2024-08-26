Advertisement
Waihī Beach School celebrates centenary celebrations in October

Katikati Advertiser
2 mins to read
Waihī Beach School principal Rachael Coll.

A century of education, community and mana will be commemorated in a weekend of celebration of the Waihī Beach School Centenary in October.

Centenary celebrations are a chance to reconnect with old friends and celebrate shared history, principal Rachael Coll said.

“So much has changed over the 100 years, but the values and mana of the school remain the same – to educate, inspire and guide tamariki in their young years of growth.”

These days, the school is led by Coll and 24 staff members with a roll of 270 children.

Official proceedings will be held on October 18-19, finishing with an informal brunch on October 20.

Celebrations will include a formal welcome, school play, school tours, class decade photos, tree planting, Waihī Beach guided tour and a night with dinner and dance at Waihī Beach RSA.

Attendees will receive a commemorative centenary magazine.

100 years in the making

The school was initially located at Waihī Beach Recreation Reserve (next to The Beach House Cafe) and was officially opened in September 1924 by the Auckland Education Board chairman.

While this one-room school facility was being built, children were taught in the dining room of the fish and chip shop. When the school officially opened, teachers were supplied by the East and South schools in Waihī, and the first-ever teacher was Miss Grey.

A second room was added to the school in 1933 with the roll at 30 students. Some of the students travelled to school by covered wagon along the beach from Bowentown.

The land of the current school site was purchased in 1954, and the school was relocated there in 1957.

Source: Waihī Beach Historical Society/Waihī Beach Heritage Trails

■ Register and full itinerary: waihibeach.school.nz/centenary-2024/

Inquiries centenary@waihibeach.school.nz

