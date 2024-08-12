The clock is ticking, and now is the time to vote for the best in our two towns.
The Katikati and Waihī Beach Community Business Awards - which gives recognition to local businesses, organisations and individuals - is in the voting stage, and said stage closes on August 30.
Over the last three weeks, organisers have highlighted each award category. The final three awards and nominees are as follows:
Business Excellence Award nominees
- Humes Pack and Cool
- Beach House Cafe
- Tasman Holiday Park Beachaven
- Tasman Holiday Park Waihī Beach
- Lucca Italian Restaurant