Katikati Waihī Beach Community and Business Awards: Last of the nominations announced

2 mins to read
Event managers Kylie Watkins and Matt Nicholson ponder who might win the Business Excellence Award, Hospitality Excellence Award and Professional Service Business of the Year Award at the upcoming event. Photo / Rebecca Mauger

The clock is ticking, and now is the time to vote for the best in our two towns.

The Katikati and Waihī Beach Community Business Awards - which gives recognition to local businesses, organisations and individuals - is in the voting stage, and said stage closes on August 30.

Over the last three weeks, organisers have highlighted each award category. The final three awards and nominees are as follows:

Business Excellence Award nominees

  • Humes Pack and Cool
  • Beach House Cafe
  • Tasman Holiday Park Beachaven
  • Tasman Holiday Park Waihī Beach
  • Lucca Italian Restaurant
Hospitality Excellence Award nominees

  • Sy’s Bakehouse Katikati
  • Mehtab Indian Restaurant
  • Talisman Hotel
  • Beach House Cafe
  • Waihī Beach Bakery
  • Robert Harris Katikati
  • Chrome Cafe
  • Squeeze Cafe and Restaurant
  • Bangkok Kitchen by Nui
  • Forta Leza Restaurant
  • Willy Postma (Secret Garden Cafe)
  • Rabbit Moons Cafe
  • Lil’s Bistro
  • Flat White Cafe
  • Hui Coffee
  • Surf Shack Cafe
  • Lucca Italian Restaurant
  • La Vie en Rose Cafe
  • Common Ground Cafe

Professional Service Business of the Year nominees:

  • Taylor Bros Transport Harcourts Waihī Beach
  • Katikati Medical Centre
  • Athenree Montessori
  • Paulownia Design Studio
  • Tremains Katikati
  • Camille Associates
  • DM Photo Services
  • Katifit Gym
  • Auto Super Shoppe Katikati
  • Lizard News
  • Waihī Beach Medical Centre
  • Elliotts Funeral Services
  • Dreamers Beauty Clinic
  • Cassie Calvert Podiatry
  • The Adviser Hub
  • Mini Petals Florist
  • A Cut Above Hair Salon
  • Waihī Beach Vets
  • Gentle Dental Katikati
  • Katikati Chiropractic
  • Mindfit By Mel

Co-organiser Kylie Watkins says the businesses, organisations and individuals have “worked tirelessly to bring their best to our community, and now it’s time to show our appreciation”. The awards event will be held in October.

Cast your vote now at www.katikatiwaihibeachcommunityawards.co.nz.

