Kids enjoying the music and loving the bubbles from a previous Christmas in the Park. Photo / Rebecca Mauger

Kids enjoying the music and loving the bubbles from a previous Christmas in the Park. Photo / Rebecca Mauger

Good things come in threes and Katikati will celebrate the season with three key festive events.

Katch Katikati kick off their Christmas Series next month with annual events to boost community spirit. First up is the annual Christmas in the Park which is a family day out with music, food and stalls.

“Mark your calendars for December 7,” says Katch Katikati events manager Kylie Watkins. “This is the day we all come together, participate and cheer on the Lions Santa Parade that flows into Moore Park for our annual concert.”

The concert brings an afternoon packed with the music of Mil0, Leah Harrison, Nur Peach and Dylan Wade band along with markets, kids’ entertainment, food and holiday cheer.

The second in the series is the Upcycled Christmas Tree Competition to be displayed at The Arts Junction. This year it will be in Santa’s Grotto, so creatives should keep that in mind for their lit-up entries (entries to be delivered to The Arts Junction between December 2-6) They will be on display to the public from December 13-28.