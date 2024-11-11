Advertisement
Katch Katikati brings the fun with Christmas Series: Christmas in the Park, the Upcycled Christmas Tree Competition and Santa’s Grotto

Katikati Advertiser
Kids enjoying the music and loving the bubbles from a previous Christmas in the Park. Photo / Rebecca Mauger

Good things come in threes and Katikati will celebrate the season with three key festive events.

Katch Katikati kick off their Christmas Series next month with annual events to boost community spirit. First up is the annual Christmas in the Park which is a family day out with music, food and stalls.

“Mark your calendars for December 7,” says Katch Katikati events manager Kylie Watkins. “This is the day we all come together, participate and cheer on the Lions Santa Parade that flows into Moore Park for our annual concert.”

The concert brings an afternoon packed with the music of Mil0, Leah Harrison, Nur Peach and Dylan Wade band along with markets, kids’ entertainment, food and holiday cheer.

The second in the series is the Upcycled Christmas Tree Competition to be displayed at The Arts Junction. This year it will be in Santa’s Grotto, so creatives should keep that in mind for their lit-up entries (entries to be delivered to The Arts Junction between December 2-6) They will be on display to the public from December 13-28.

Third up is the magical wonderful of Santa’s Grotto at The Arts Junction. The grand opening evening is on December 13 from 5-7pm where families can meet Santa and enjoy face painting, a Sea Scouts barbecue, Circus in a Flash and beautiful community grotto displays.

Displays are from Katch Katikati, Western Bay Libraries, Katikati Floral Art Group, Combined Churches and a decorated tree from Kati Kids after-school care attendees, who have been crafting up a dream for Santa’s tree.

The grotto will be open during the Information Centre hours, from December 13, 5-7pm until December 28.

The Details

What: Christmas in the Park

Where: Moore Park, Katikati

When: December 7 from 3.30-5.30pm


What: Upcycle Christmas Tree competition

Where: The Arts Junction, Katikati

When: Entries delivered between December 2-6, on display from December 13 (5-7pm) to December 28


What: Santa’s Grotto

Where: The Arts Junction, Katikati

When: December 13 (5-7pm), until December 28

