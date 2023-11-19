Santa’s here ... where are you? Photos / Rebecca Mauger

Santa’s here ... where are you? Photos / Rebecca Mauger

Kay Stanbury has about 30kg of lollies ready for wee ones at the Santa parade.

She’s a personal friend of the big man in red and Santa has enlisted her help to organise the Katikati Lions Santa Parade next weekend.

The Lions have put the jolly parade on for Western Bay families for decades.

There are usually all kinds of creative floats from local businesses, clubs and community groups, service vehicles, classic cars, tractors and walking floats from imaginative individuals.

There seem to be some surprises every year, Kay says. “People make a real effort.”

The first parade was in 1972 with Santa as the finale float on a sulky (horse-drawn cart on two wheels). The parade progressed to Santa on a ride-on mower with trailer. Back then, the parade took place in Main St. Lions held games and activities for kids and quick-fire raffles after the parade.

Santa will see you at the Katikati Lions Santa Parade.

These days the event’s starting point is with floats gathering at Katikati College and travelling Carisbrooke St on to Moore Park where Katch Katikati’s Christmas in the Park event takes place (with live music, food vendors, craft stalls and kids’ entertainment).

The parade also offers a colouring competition, prize for the best float, a Pimp my Ride competition for kids in two age groups, anda Carisbrooke St Christmas letterbox competition for a $100 grocery voucher. The Lions will run a spot prize and quick-fire raffles at the park.

Kay says it is not too late to register a float for the parade, contact Joanne Hurne on 027 2911 440 or email kkllions.santaparade@gmail.com





The Details

What: Katikati Lions Santa Parade

Where: From Katikati College, along Carisbrooke St

When: December 2, 3pm



