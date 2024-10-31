All trees will be judged on originality, creativity and use of recycled materials. The best will win $150.

All trees will be judged on originality, creativity and use of recycled materials. The best will win $150.

The season when the creative can turn their talents to Christmas is upon us.

The popular Upcycled Christmas Tree Competition is back this year with entries destined for display in Santa’s Grotto at The Arts Junction.

Everyone in the community is invited to create.

“Start getting creative now because the festive season will be here before you know it,” says Kylie Watkins, event manager for organiser Katch Katikati.

All trees will be judged on originality, creativity and use of recycled materials. The best tree will win $150. Trees can be delivered to The Arts Junction, Katikati, between December 2 and 6.