Katch Katikati’s Upcycled Christmas Tree Competition is back

Katikati Advertiser
The season when the creative can turn their talents to Christmas is upon us.

The popular Upcycled Christmas Tree Competition is back this year with entries destined for display in Santa’s Grotto at The Arts Junction.

Everyone in the community is invited to create.

“Start getting creative now because the festive season will be here before you know it,” says Kylie Watkins, event manager for organiser Katch Katikati.

All trees will be judged on originality, creativity and use of recycled materials. The best tree will win $150. Trees can be delivered to The Arts Junction, Katikati, between December 2 and 6.

Competition entries will be on display at the opening of Santa’s Grotto on December 13 from 5pm-7pm at The Arts Junction. People are invited to vote for their favourite tree, with the top three winning up to $150.

The family-friendly event includes entertainment, spot prizes, a guest appearance by Santa and a chance to explore Santa’s Grotto.

The upcycled trees will remain on display until 2pm on December 28.

The competition is part of the Katikati Christmas Series including Christmas in the Park and Santa’s Grotto.

