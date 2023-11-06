Santa in his Christmas grotto wonderland at Junction Theatre.

It’s official — Christmas in Katikati is on its way.

Katikati is bringing all the Christmas festive feels in the countdown to Christmas which includes a massive Christmas concert (after the much-loved Santa parade), an upcycled Christmas tree display night and trips to Santa’s Grotto.

First up is the annual Katikati Lions Santa Parade, put on by the Katikati Lions Club.

The long-running parade is open to community and business floats (and ‘’walking floats’'). Parade spokeswoman Joanne Hurne says it’s a wonderful event the Lions love to put on for the community. She says they may have a few more entries than usual this year.

The parade starts from Katikati College and travels down Carisbrooke St to Middlebrook Rd and then on to Moore Park.

Kids are encouraged to bring their decorated bikes, scooters, skateboards, trolleys or anything with wheels for a competition, and there will also be a competition for decked-out Christmas letterboxes along the route.

The parade ends at Moore Park, where the fun continues with Katch Katikati’s Christmas in the Park. The local promoters are again hosting a series of events to spread the joy of Christmas and bring the community together.

“Everyone loves Christmas, and as fun and free events, we see the local and wider community coming out to attend all parts of the series. The concert is the most popular, as it has been a longstanding annual event for Katikati and is great for families,” says promotions manager Jacqui Knight.

Christmas in the Park features live bands, food trucks and stalls, rides and activities for kids.

Christmas in the Park includes live music, Christmas carols, kids’ activities and entertainment, food and craft vendors on site.

Entries in the Upcycled Christmas Tree Competition light up on the evening of December 14 displaying all artworks crafted from recycled materials. The event also features festive music and glow fairies.

The public is invited to check out the Upcycled Christmas Tree competition entries on December 14.

The Arts Junction theatre transforms into the ‘’wondrous wonderland’' of Santa’s Grotto. Santa’s Grotto is in partnership with Katikati Floral Art Group, Katikati Theatre, Combined Churches, Western Bay Library and Katch Katikati. The groups turn the theatre into a magical escape where kids can meet Santa and share their Christmas wishes.

Tauranga Western Bay Community Event Fund approved a grant of $15,000 to support the series.

- Additional reporting Katch Katikati, TECH









Christmas events

●Katikati Lions Christmas Parade — From Katikati College to Moore Park — December 2 at 3pm

●Christmas in the Park — Moore Park — December 2 from 3.30-6pm

●Upcycled Christmas Tree competition official display — The Arts Junction, Katikati — December 14 from 7-9pm

●Santa’s Grotto — The Arts Junction theatre — December 15-28



