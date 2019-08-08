Police are one step closer to having stronger powers of search and seizure to crack down on synthetic drug dealers.

But local police and advocates say a decline in synthetic drug use has been noticed in recent weeks and it's other drugs, like methamphetamine, that are more prevalent in Rotorua.

The Misuse of Drugs Act Amendment Bill passed its third reading on Wednesday which reclassifies the two main synthetic drugs, 5F-ADB and AMB-FUBINACA, as Class A drugs, giving police greater powers to get them off the streets.

More than 65 people are now thought to have died from synthetic drugs,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Police message for those seeking help

What to do if somebody consumes synthetic cannabis