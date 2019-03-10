It was an evening of glitter, glamour and champagne - but it was Villa Maria that shone the most at the Royal Easter Show Wine Awards.

Held on Saturday night, the internationally acclaimed winery won 12 gold medals and three trophies - acquiring 20 per cent of the total gold medal count.

Villa Maria won the Heritage Class 2019 Rosebowl Trophy for Villa Maria Reserve Hawke's Bay Syrah '06, '10 and '16.

The Heritage Category identified and rewarded a wine label that was of "exceptional quality and has demonstrated the capacity to develop elegance and complexity over time".

The Villa Maria Reserve Gimblett Gravels Hawke's Bay Cabernet Sauvignon Merlot 2016 has once again taken out the Champion Cabernet Sauvignon and Blend Trophy, and Villa Maria Cellar Selection Marlborough Pinot Gris 2018 won the Champion Pinot Gris Trophy.

Founder and president, Sir George Fistonich was thrilled with the wins.

"These are wonderful achievements, especially for our Cellar Selection Pinot Gris which punches well above its weight and is loved by many New Zealanders here and abroad. I'm delighted to see it receive the recognition it deserves and is a great credit to our winemaking and viticulture teams," he said.

"These results are a credit to our incredible team, great vineyards and our absolute passion of unwavering commitment to produce world-class wines.

"We are proudly New Zealand and family owned and also immensely proud of what the whole New Zealand wine industry has achieved globally over such a short period of time. We have such strong competition in the industry and it spurs us to keep on striving to be the best and enhancing New Zealand's place on the global stage."

Villa Maria also picked up a quartet of top trophies at the New Zealand Wine of the Year Awards in 2018.