The "Life Box" has been sold for $117,500 with proceeds going to cancer charity Look Good Feel Better. Photo / File

A shipping container converted to a tiny home has sold, making $117,500 for a cancer charity - but the buyers were equally special.

Tremains sales consultant Leon Dear said the agency hoped for interest above $90,000 and expectations were certainly delivered.

The successful buyers, from Central Hawke's Bay, were part of a large crowd who turned out for the auction on Saturday - and the wife has recently gone through cancer treatment herself.

The 12m (40ft) transportation unit, more commonly known as "Life Box", was renovated by architectural design company Architecture & Interiors as a "professional development exercise".

Company founder Melissa Burne wanted the home to have a heart and chose Look Good Feel Better as the recipient of the profits from the sale.

While the renovation would normally have cost at least $127,000 to replicate, Burne sought the help of industries based around Hawke's Bay, reducing the expenses to almost half of the original.

The charity will receive several thousand dollars once the building costs and sales fees are deducted from the successful sale.

"It's been an intense 14 months, we've learned so much about what is involved in turning a container into a liveable space," said Burne.

"But most importantly we will be able to help people undergoing cancer treatment have a makeover themselves, making the massive project totally worth it."

Life Box was visited by hundreds of potential buyers before its auction date.

The container, which has most likely spent the bulk of its life crammed against others on freight trains and ships, was converted into a fully furnished one-bedroom home with an open-plan lounge and full kitchen, with a bathroom, laundry/storage room, central vacuum system and a built-in wardrobe.

The sleek structure features large sliding doors and louvres down one side of the house, has a new membrane roof and meets Building Code requirements.

A particular highlight for Burne was seeing four women enjoy a Look Good Feel Better class at the Life Box in the lead-up to the auction, making all the hard work worthwhile.

"I was blown away by the people who volunteer for Look Good Feel Better and to see the difference a class can make to the people undergoing treatment. I am stoked that we have been able to do this for such an incredible charity."

Charity general manager Clare O'Higgins attended the auction and said she was grateful to Burne and all those who donated products and time to create the modern home.

"We feel very fortunate to have the community support our community classes with generosity on such a grand scale. This money will help us provide free classes to anyone with any cancer at any stage.

"The Life Box has brought Hawke's Bay together and our classes do that too - they provide a way to come together, relax and be nurtured."