Whanganui swimmer Ziva Bunker performed well in Auckland.

Ziva Bunker headed north to Auckland from May 24-26 to swim in the Golden Homes SwimFest hosted by the North Shore Swim Club.

The meet attracted many of the country’s best including Olympic team members Lewis Clarebert, Carter Swift, Monique Wieruszowski and Milan Glintymer, formerly from the Manawatū who swam at World Juniors. There were also swimmers from as far as Dunedin in attendance.

It was also a chance for Ziva to test herself against some of the best 11-year-olds in New Zealand and try out the 50-metre pool at the Sir Owen Glenn National Aquatic Centre.

Ziva, coached by former Ireland Olympian Richard Gheel of the Whanganui Swim Club, lowered her own 50 and 100-metre long course backstroke records by .5 and .75 of a second, finishing second in the 50 and taking out first in the 100.

In the 200 Individual Medley Ziva lowered the previous record set by Rhyleigh Dorricot in 2023 by 2.77 seconds to finish second overall. Ziva also did personal bests on her 50 and 100 freestyle, finishing fifth and third respectively.

Ziva’s other events were the 50 and 100 breaststroke, in which she finished fourth and second.

“It was a great opportunity to race swimmers I didn’t know and give long course a decent lash,” she said. “I can’t wait to head to Taupō with the Whanganui Team this weekend.

“I’d like to thank Shaun Hogan OsteoPlus for working with me as well as NZCT, David Jones Motors and Haymans Industries for their continued support of swimming in Whanganui.”