Bryn Morgan shows ability in Blinkhorne & Carroll Winter Series

Some of the 51 boats that took part in the Blinkhorne & Carroll Winter Series.

Race two of the 2024 Blinkhorne & Carroll Winter Series was raced in perfect and sunny conditions on Sunday, June 8.

There were 51 boats including rowers, kayakers and waka ama crews which took part in the 6km race, which started opposite the Treadwell Gordon Building, racing upstream and turning around a buoy opposite Caffray Place and finishing at the normal 2 kilometre course finish, just before the Aramoho Railway Bridge and newly restored Finish Tower.

Crews are generally set off from slowest to fastest, with waka ama crews starting 10 minutes early, with prognostic percentage used to award winners. Prognostic measures every crew time against the best NZ times for the crew category.

The 2024 Mahe Drysdale Junior Trophy winner, Bryn Morgan from Aramoho-Whanganui Rowing Club (AWRC), once again showed his ability, winning with a time in his Men’s Intermediate Single category of 25 minutes and 46 seconds, an 87.09 per cent prognostic.

Second in a time of 26 minutes, 31 seconds and a prognostic of 85.94 per cent was Men’s Masters F Single rower, the very capable Kevin Horan, Horowhenua, with V1 70 years Waka Ama Master Peter Wilson third in 39 minutes, 23 seconds and a 85.29 per cent prognostic.

Bruce Tate (85.23 per cent), another top masters rower from Union Boat Club, in 4th and Jake Newton (85.10 per cent) recently named NZ Under 19 Coastal Beach Sprint rower, rounded out the top five.

Race 3 will be held 9.30am on Sunday, July 14, starting at the Aramoho Bridge, with entries due by noon on July 13, by the Excel entry sheet to e: whanganuirowing@gmail.com.