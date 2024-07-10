Drummer Michael Franklin-Browne.

Working to create harmony in a dynamic environment is one way of describing the monthly jam sessions at Porridge Watson. The sessions are a musical expression of the work of the United Nations, the institution that is dedicated to promoting peace and justice in the world.

When Herbie Hancock became an ambassador for Unesco in 2011, he founded International Jazz Day and jazz music entered the conversation about saving the planet.

Here in Whanganui, we have been promoting the IJD Kaupapa which talks about the need for intercultural dialogue, communication and co-operation since 2018. The jam session is a unique musical adventure that asks musicians to meet up and improvise together.

The aim is always to play spontaneously and produce some good sounds in the moment.

Jam sessions can take many forms. A session in Chicago, US will not be the same as one in Lusaka, Zambia. Here we use the format of a house rhythm section that sets the framework upon which local musicians come along and add their voices. One of the regular participants in the band is Michael Franklin-Browne, a fine drummer and drum teacher who has forged a fine career of making music here in Whanganui and throughout the country.