Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle / Whanganui Midweek

Whanganui: International Jazz Day inspires jam sessions

Whanganui Midweek
By Ken Chernoff
2 mins to read
Drummer Michael Franklin-Browne.

Drummer Michael Franklin-Browne.

Working to create harmony in a dynamic environment is one way of describing the monthly jam sessions at Porridge Watson. The sessions are a musical expression of the work of the United Nations, the institution that is dedicated to promoting peace and justice in the world.

When Herbie Hancock became an ambassador for Unesco in 2011, he founded International Jazz Day and jazz music entered the conversation about saving the planet.

Here in Whanganui, we have been promoting the IJD Kaupapa which talks about the need for intercultural dialogue, communication and co-operation since 2018. The jam session is a unique musical adventure that asks musicians to meet up and improvise together.

The aim is always to play spontaneously and produce some good sounds in the moment.

Jam sessions can take many forms. A session in Chicago, US will not be the same as one in Lusaka, Zambia. Here we use the format of a house rhythm section that sets the framework upon which local musicians come along and add their voices. One of the regular participants in the band is Michael Franklin-Browne, a fine drummer and drum teacher who has forged a fine career of making music here in Whanganui and throughout the country.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The next session is on Sunday, July 21 and Michael will be onstage with whom we don’t know at the date of writing. That is the fun part... you never know who will be on the stage. The music is unpredictable. Hats off to Tony Sundeman of Porridge Watson for making these musical moments possible. Come down and join the party.

■ What: IJD Jam Session. Where: Porridge Watson, 30 Drews Aven. When: Sunday, July 21 from 4-6pm, free entry.

Latest from Whanganui Midweek

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Midweek