Fast action polocrosse returns to Macnab Domain on Kaiwhaiki Rd over Waitangi Weekend

Fast action polocrosse returns home to Macnab Domain on Kaiwhaiki Rd this weekend after the annual Kakatahi Polocrosse Club's carnival moved to Taumarunui last year. Photo / File

The Kakatahi Polocrosse Club's annual carnival returns home this weekend after skipping a beat in 2020.

A large slip in the district forced organisers to move the carnival to Taumarunui last year, but this season the way is clear to host the annual event at home again at Macnab Domain on Kaiwhaiki Rd.

Club spokesman Sarge Marshall said numbers were down with just 10 teams competing over two days this weekend, including two from the host club.

"Yeah, numbers are down with just 10 teams this year, the furthest away from Putāruru in the Waikato," Marshall said.

"This year, though we are offering the chance for anyone keen on the sport to find out more about it. Anyone wanting to learn more, or have a pony they want to teach how to compete, can turn up and we'll help."

Competition begins at 9am both days with the finals scheduled for Sunday afternoon.